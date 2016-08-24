Brewers pick up second win in three games

August 24, 2016 · 0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

The Bolton Brewers are making a late push to ensure they earn a spot in the Greater Toronto Baseball League playoffs.

A win over the struggling Pickering Red Sox on Thursday has vaulted the Brewers into sixth place in the seven-team league, one day after a crucial loss to the rival Martingrove Sox, who occupy the seventh position.

Martingrove picked up just their fourth win of the season Wednesday against the Brewers, using a quick start to hold onto an eventual 11 – 7 win.

Bolton couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the fifth inning, and had a five-run bottom of the sixth, but Martingrove earned the victory to tie the two teams at the bottom of the AAA standings.

The Brewers jumped back out front with an 8 – 1 romping of the Red Sox on Thursday.

Highlighted by a Darius Barlas homerun, six different Brewers crossed the plate, with multi-hit games from Cole Quinlan, Brent Barwick, and Barlas.

Trent Barwick picked up his second win of the season on the mound, tossing three shutout innings while giving up just two hits and striking out a pair.

Alex Lojko cleaned up spectacularly with four innings of one-run ball, striking out six in the process.

Following a slow start to the season, Bolton has returned in late July and August to the rate of play that saw the team gain so much success in AA baseball prior to last year.

In their last ten games, the Brewers have played to a 5 – 5 record.

The Brewers close out the regular season with a doubleheader in Newmarket on Thursday, facing the 12-11-0 Hawks with the first pitch scheduled for 7p.m. at the Newmarket Fairgrounds. The Hawks sent Bolton packing early in the postseason last year in a sweep in the first round.

Heading into the final week of play, the Leaside Leafs have clinched the regular season title with an 18-7-0 record, and earn an automatic berth in the GTBL final-four weekend in Pickering.

As the record stands, Bolton would meet with the Hawks in the first round to determine who gets a spot in the weekend.

For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.gtbl.ca.

