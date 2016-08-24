Sports

Brewers pick up second win in three games

August 24, 2016   ·   0 Comments

By Jake Courtepatte

Bolton’s Alex Lojko reaches to make an out while playing first base against the Pickering Red Sox. A four-run third inning vaulted the Brewers to an 8 - 1 win on Thursday. Photo by Jake Courtepatte

Bolton’s Alex Lojko reaches to make an out while playing first base against the Pickering Red Sox. A four-run third inning vaulted the Brewers to an 8 – 1 win on Thursday.
Photo by Jake Courtepatte

The Bolton Brewers are making a late push to ensure they earn a spot in the Greater Toronto Baseball League playoffs.
A win over the struggling Pickering Red Sox on Thursday has vaulted the Brewers into sixth place in the seven-team league, one day after a crucial loss to the rival Martingrove Sox, who occupy the seventh position.
Martingrove picked up just their fourth win of the season Wednesday against the Brewers, using a quick start to hold onto an eventual 11 – 7 win.
Bolton couldn’t get on the scoreboard until the fifth inning, and had a five-run bottom of the sixth, but Martingrove earned the victory to tie the two teams at the bottom of the AAA standings.
The Brewers jumped back out front with an 8 – 1 romping of the Red Sox on Thursday.
Highlighted by a Darius Barlas homerun, six different Brewers crossed the plate, with multi-hit games from Cole Quinlan, Brent Barwick, and Barlas.
Trent Barwick picked up his second win of the season on the mound, tossing three shutout innings while giving up just two hits and striking out a pair.
Alex Lojko cleaned up spectacularly with four innings of one-run ball, striking out six in the process.
Following a slow start to the season, Bolton has returned in late July and August to the rate of play that saw the team gain so much success in AA baseball prior to last year.
In their last ten games, the Brewers have played to a 5 – 5 record.
The Brewers close out the regular season with a doubleheader in Newmarket on Thursday, facing the 12-11-0 Hawks with the first pitch scheduled for 7p.m. at the Newmarket Fairgrounds. The Hawks sent Bolton packing early in the postseason last year in a sweep in the first round.
Heading into the final week of play, the Leaside Leafs have clinched the regular season title with an 18-7-0 record, and earn an automatic berth in the GTBL final-four weekend in Pickering.
As the record stands, Bolton would meet with the Hawks in the first round to determine who gets a spot in the weekend.
For stats, schedules, and more information, visit www.gtbl.ca.

facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

FUN AT BRISTLEBOT Nolan Kring, 7, of Bolton and Will Harasiewicz, 9, of Caledon East were having fun last Thursday with the bristlebots they created at the program run at the Caledon East branch of Caledon Public Library. The bristlebots are tiny robots, made with the little motors and batteries attached to the bristles of toothbrushes. Photo by Bill Rea

FUN AT BRISTLEBOT

Province extends comment period on plans review

By Bill Rea Mayor Allan Thompson is please that the Province has extended the consultation period for the Coordinated Provincial Plan Review, but he would ...

Community thanked for helping TD support SickKids

By Bill Rea It’s well known that TD Bank is a big supporter of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, and the Bolton branch ...

Young Rider Orientation Day reinforces school bus safety for new students and their families

​A free Young Rider Orientation Day Aug. 27 will help new students feel more comfortable taking the school bus. This year, approximately 62,000 Peel District ...

Celebrate 75 years of agriculture

Peel Federation of Agriculture will be celebrating 75 years this month. The occasion will be marked Aug. 24 at Orchalaw Farms, at 9726 Heritage Rd. ...

Community Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20 Vegetable stall at Albion Hills Community Farm will be open from 3 to  5 p.m. Come visit the farm and Community Gardens ...