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Town of Caledon hosts fourth-annual Diwali Drone Show

November 12, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On November 7, the Town of Caledon held its fourth annual Diwali Drone show located at the Peel Agrihub in Caledon. 

This year, the Town held a festival in addition to the drone show with a variety of food vendors, balloon twisting, live caricature drawing and more. 

The free event was open to all and included many live performances. 

Rihaana & Ridhaan Grover were the first to take the stage, kicking off the event at 6.05 p.m. Next was the 3S Harmony Dance Group, followed by the Humber River Voyagers. 

Following the third performance a break was announced as the drones were getting ready to take flight. 

In attendance for the event were Councillor-elect Jagraj Sekhon, Councillor Dave Sheen and Acting Mayor Mario Russo, who came out to show their support. 

Russo took to the stage and addressed the audience on behalf of the Town of Caledon. 

“The Town of Caledon is proud to host events that are inclusive, welcoming, and engaging for residents of all ages and backgrounds. Celebrations like tonight are a great opportunity to recognize and embrace the diversity that makes our community so special,” said Russo.

“This year marks our fourth year of our Diwali drone show, which has become a much-anticipated annual community event. Over the years, this award-winning celebration has attracted over 4,000 attendees. We’re especially excited that this year, for the first time, we’ve expanded the event into a Diwali Festival and Drone Show, offering even more opportunities for residents and families to come together and celebrate. There’s something for everyone to enjoy tonight, including live musical performances, food vendors activities. We encourage you to take it all in and enjoy the festivities. We’re looking forward to the highlight of our evening show, our spectacular Diwali Drone Show, which will light up the night sky beginning very shortly.”

Russo recognized the hard work that went into planning and participating in the event highlighting all those that have played a part and thanked them for their hard work. 

“I like to also extend a sincere thank you to our vent organizers, Town staff, performers, vendors, and community partners and volunteers who have helped bring tonight’s celebration together,” he said. “Finally, to everyone celebrating Diwali, I wish you and your families a wonderful year ahead, filled with happiness, peace, and prosperity, and light. Happy Diwali.”

The Drone Show began following Russo’s speech where 200 drones rose into the sky to give all those in attendance a spectacle, illuminating the sky with various symbols embodying the essence of Diwali. 

The show lasted roughly about 15 minutes and concluded with having a final symbol of a Diya, a traditional oil lamp, before the drones descended, concluding the Drone Show.

After the show the festival continued and had its final performance of the night with Mudra in Motion, which took place between 8.20 – 8.45 p.m. 

The event wrapped up at 9 p.m., and free shuttle services were available to access from 5.30 – 10.30 p.m., providing transportation from the event grounds. 


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