SERIOUS COLLISION INVESTIGATION

July 23, 2026 · 0 Comments

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance as they investigate a serious motor vehicle collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian in the Town of Bolton.

“On July 17, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., emergency crews responded to the area of Ellwood Drive and Queen Street South in the Town of Bolton for a serious collision involving a passenger vehicle and a pedestrian,” say Police. “Members of the OPP Technical Collision Investigation (TCI) unit attended the scene to assist with the investigation.”

The Caledon OPP is appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision or was in the area at the time to come forward. Investigators are also seeking dashcam or surveillance footage from the area that may assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

If you witnessed the collision and require support, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services is available at 905-951-3838.

OPP REMIND RESIDENTS TO BUCKLE UP AFTER PREVENTABLE FATALITIES

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding motorists that wearing a seat belt remains one of the simplest and most effective ways to prevent death and serious injury in a collision.

“From January 1, to June 30, 2026, 32 people lost their lives on OPP patrolled roads where the lack of seat belt use or proper child restraint was a contributing factor,” say Police. “These fatalities serve as a tragic reminder that failing to wear a seat belt can have irreversible consequences.

“Despite ongoing awareness campaigns and enforcement efforts, some drivers and passengers continue to take unnecessary risks by not buckling up. Seat belts are designed to keep vehicle occupants securely positioned during a collision, significantly reducing the likelihood of being ejected from the vehicle or sustaining fatal injuries.

For children, proper restraint use is especially important. Child car seats and booster seats are designed to provide the protection young passengers need at each stage of development and can significantly reduce the risk of serious injury or death in a collision. Parents and caregivers have the responsibility to ensure child restraints are appropriate for the child’s age, height and weight, correctly installed, and used on every trip.”

The OPP will continue to educate motorists and enforce Ontario’s seat belt laws throughout the year. Drivers can expect officers to remain vigilant in identifying seat belt violations as part of ongoing efforts to reduce fatalities and keep Ontario’s roads safe.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged four individuals with impaired driving-related offences as a result of traffic complaints, R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) programs, and proactive traffic enforcement.

“On July 15, 2026, at approximately 11:42 a.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Highway 10 and Fourth Avenue in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “A short time later, officers located the vehicle at a fast-food restaurant on Broadway and spoke with the driver. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.”

As a result of the investigation, Nathan Bowman, 51, of Stouffville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 18, 2026, at approximately 5:56 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint regarding a possible impaired driver in the area of Airport Road in the Township of Mulmur. Officers located the vehicle a short time later and conducted a traffic stop. During the interaction, officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.”

As a result of the investigation, Abhineet Dhillon, 27, of Mississauga, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Failure or refusal to comply with a demand;

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor.

The charges have not been proven.

“On July 19, 2026, at approximately 3:06 a.m., officers were on patrol in the area of Barnett Drive in the Town of Shelburne when they observed a vehicle that drew their attention and conducted a traffic stop.

“During the interaction with the driver, officers observed signs of impairment, and an impaired driving investigation was initiated.”

As a result of the investigation, Samantha Bacchus, 47, of Dundalk, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

“On July 19, 2026, at approximately 11:50 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check in the area of Townline and Dawson Road in the Town of Orangeville. A vehicle entered the R.I.D.E. checkpoint and, following a brief conversation with the driver, officers initiated an impaired driving investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Debra Mugridge, 24, of Orangeville, has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charge has not been proven.

The accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

In addition, the accused individuals’ driver’s licences were suspended, and the vehicles involved were impounded.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists that impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths on Ontario roads. If you plan to consume alcohol or drugs, plan ahead. Arrange for a designated driver, call a taxi or rideshare service, use public transit, or stay overnight.

If you suspect someone is driving while impaired, call 9-1-1 immediately. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Members of the Dufferin OPP remain committed to public safety through proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities.

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