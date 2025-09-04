Poilievre proposes “Stand on Guard” Law in Brampton to expand self-defence rights in one’s home

September 4, 2025

By Riley Murphy

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter



Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre held a press conference last week in Brampton to urge the federal government to implement his “Stand on Guard” principle.

“After 10 years of Liberals, the system treats victims like criminals and criminals like victims,” shared Poilievre, standing outside of a supporter’s home in Brampton.

His principle calls for more legal protection for Canadians defending their homes from intruders.

The Bill will amend Section 34.2 of the Criminal Code, which currently states, “A person is not guilty of an offence if they believe on reasonable grounds that force is being used against them or another person or that a threat of force is being made against them or another person.”

Currently, in determining whether the act of defence is “reasonable,” courts consider nine factors. Some of these factors include the nature of the force or threat, the extent to which the use of force was imminent, and whether there were other means available to respond to the potential use of force, as well as the person’s role in the incident.

“If you’re defending your house, you don’t have time to think through nine different conditions.

You have one condition, to protect yourself and your kids and it is wrong for the law, for the police, and for judges to apply a complicated, indecipherable legal doctrine against you when you are only doing what is right,” said Poilievre.

His proposed amendment would “change Section 34.2 of the Criminal Code to say that the use of force, including lethal force, is presumed reasonable against an individual who unlawfully enters a house and poses a threat to the safety of anyone inside.”

“The proposed amendment is reasonable and prudent. It applies only to the unlawful entry of a home and preserves proportionality,” he says.

Poilievre urged Prime Minister Mark Carney during the conference to “steal our best ideas.”

“Take our ideas so that we can reverse not only the crime and chaos liberals have caused, but let’s also take these ideas to bring the cost of living, immigration, and unemployment down.”

There are two conditions with the “Stand on Guard Law,” explained Poilievre.

“If someone enters your home illegally and uninvited, and two, you reasonably believe they are a threat to your family, then it is assumed that all the force you use against that person is reasonable and legal.”

Poilievre shared that he is calling the government to introduce and immediately pass the Stand on Guard law, “failing which, one of our party’s MPs will put forward such a bill.”

MP for Dufferin-Caledon Kyle Seeback, currently has put forward his bail reform survey to “demand bail reform.”

“Carney’s Liberal government, repeat violent offenders are still being released onto our streets. Families are paying the price, while the system keeps giving second, third, even fifth chances to dangerous criminals,” reads the survey website.

Seeback shared in a statement to The Citizen that Poilievre’s “change to the criminal code must happen.”

“Soft on crime Liberal laws have Canadians living in fear. A few days ago, there was a home invasion in Vaughan where a 46-year-old father was shot dead protecting his children. Enough is enough and Conservatives have proposed an amendment to the Criminal Code that gives Canadians the benefit of the doubt when using force against a home invader. The ‘Stand on Guard’ principle would provide clarity for our citizens, police, and prosecutors so that legitimate self-defence doesn’t mean jail time,” shared Seeback.

“I hope the Liberals will think of Canadians suffering from a surge of violent crime and pass this change this fall. Sadly, based on the last ten years of soft on crime policies, I doubt the Liberals will.”

