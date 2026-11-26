MAN ARRESTED AFTER MAKING MOST WANTED LIST

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

The individual added as number 14 on the Bolo Program’s Canada’s 25 Most Wanted list last week has been arrested in relation to a homicide investigation in Bolton.

“Investigators with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), in coordination with the Manitoba Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) and the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), acted on information about the possible whereabouts of the wanted individual,” say Police. “As a result, on Thursday, November 19, 2026, at approximately 4:10 p.m., Filmon Fesshaghirgis, 28-years-old of London, was arrested in Winnipeg, Manitoba, by the RCMP and the WPS. He stands charged with the following Criminal Code offences:

First degree murder, section 235(1);

Attempt murder, section 239(1)(a) – two counts;

Conspiracy to commit murder, section 465(1)(a).

The charges have not been proven.

The OPP is making arrangements for his return to Ontario, say Police.

The accused was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant following two shooting incidents in the Greater Toronto Area.

“On Thursday, November 12, 2020, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the York Regional Police was called to a shooting at a business on Steeles Avenue West in Vaughan. One individual was taken to hospital,” Police continue. “On Monday, January 18, 2021, at approximately 12:30 p.m., the Caledon OPP responded to reports of a shooting at a residence in Bolton. Two people sustained gunshot wounds, including the victim from the incident in Vaughan. The second victim, Giovanni Costa, 65 years old of Bolton, was found deceased at the scene.”

The investigation remains ongoing by the Caledon OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Assistance was provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

“The OPP would like to sincerely thank the public for its support and cooperation throughout this investigation. Information provided by the public played an important role in advancing investigative efforts and assisting police in locating the wanted individual,” said Detective Inspector Steven Martell of the OPP. “The OPP also extends its appreciation to its policing partners for their collaboration and assistance. We also acknowledge the Bolo Program for supporting efforts to keep wanted individuals in the public spotlight.”

The Bolo Program leverages social media, technology and innovative engagement to encourage citizens to be on the lookout for Canada’s most wanted, so they can help keep their communities safe. “BOLO,” which stands for “be on the lookout,” is a commonly used law enforcement term to designate individuals who are actively wanted.

In cooperation with Canadian police services, the Bolo Program launches amplification campaigns to reach wider audiences for these notices on multiple platforms and over extended periods of time. The Program also offers major financial rewards as incentives for citizens to be on the lookout and submit tips to the authorities. For information on each case, visit boloprogram.org.

CHARGES FOLLOWING SCHOOL INCIDENT

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a youth following an investigation at a local secondary school.

“On Friday, November 13, 2026, at approximately 11:30 a.m., police were notified of an altercation that occurred on the school grounds between two students,” say Police. “Police attended the school confirming the incident was isolated to the students involved, and there were no concerns for the safety of other students or staff.

“One student was transported to hospital for treatment and later released.”

As a result of the investigation a youth was charged with:

Assault causing bodily harm

Due to the age of the accused party, their name will not be released as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on a later date.

The charge has not been proven.

“The OPP understands that incidents of this nature can cause concern among students, parents, school staff, and members of the community,” Police continue. “Police are working closely with school officials to ensure the safety of all involved.”

The OPP’s Caledon Detachment values your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity in our schools, please contact school faculty or the OPP at 1‑888‑310‑1122. In an emergency, call 9‑1‑1.

SHOOTING

INVESTIGATION

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a shooting in front of a residence in Caledon.

“On Tuesday, November 17, 2026, at approximately 10:00 p.m., police responded to reports of shooting in front of a residence on Dotchson Avenue,” say Police. “One individual was located with gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Currently, police believe this to be an isolated incident but are urging local residents to remain vigilant and to report any recent or ongoing suspicious activity to police.”

This investigation remains ongoing and is being conducted by the Caledon OPP Crime Unit.

Anyone with information or surveillance/dashcam footage in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference the occurrence E261660600. For emergencies dial 9-1-1.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a Mulmur resident with impaired driving-related offences following a call for service.

“On November 17, 2026, at approximately 11:20 a.m., a member of the public attended the Dufferin OPP detachment in relation to an unrelated matter,” say Police. “While at the detachment, civilian members observed signs that the male may be impaired by alcohol and brought their concerns to the attention of police.

“Officers attended the detachment parking lot, where the male was observed attempting to leave in a motor vehicle. A traffic stop was initiated, and officers subsequently observed signs of impairment. An impaired driving investigation was conducted.”

As a result of the investigation, Jason Lemos, a 46-year-old male from Mulmur, has been charged with:

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs.

The accused individual is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Their driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle involved was impounded.

The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists that alcohol and drugs can significantly impair judgment, coordination, and reaction time. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead by arranging a designated driver, taxi, rideshare service, public transit, or overnight accommodations if they intend to consume alcohol or drugs. Even small amounts can affect a person’s ability to operate a motor vehicle safely.

Impaired driving remains one of the leading causes of preventable deaths on Ontario roads. The Dufferin OPP remains committed to keeping our communities safe through proactive enforcement and public education.

Anyone who suspects an impaired driver is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately. To report non-emergency information, contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

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