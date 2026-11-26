Local author explores the “Days Before Apps When Boys Roamed the Earth”

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Caledon author Glenn Carley has officially released his latest book, titled In the Days Before Apps When Boys Roamed the Earth.

Over the years, Carley has had 12 books published, including his series titled The One About Stella. He is currently retired and actively writing new books under contract with Rock’s Mills Press after many years as a social worker.

This new piece is an ode to small town life and an invitation to memories then and now with the heart and hearth of mutual storytelling between writer and reader.

The book contains several short stories coming from the perspective of a character called Number Two Son who shares a number of memories that not only have an impact on his life but provide insight into what it was like to live in a small town before technology existed.

“The whole story is set in my era, which would be the late 1950s, the decade of the 60s, halfway through the mid 70s. It’s really a celebration of that very, very innocent time, and I was really trying to poke fun of myself, and that era, by regarding it as when boys were on the Earth. And that, of course, means girls roam the Earth, too, but this is sort of a boy’s tale.

“I was also really interested in juxtaposing the notion of apps, and really, that’s just code for cell phone, speed, scrolling, video games, the whole sort of electronic world that my children have gone through, that currently is happening now. I just really wanted to cherish that time…the stories that occurred in a small town in the 50s and 60s. Sometimes it looks like the good old days, but maybe it wasn’t.

“The basic premise is that I call it ‘in short form apps.’ Apps is really a series of interlinked short stories that evolved developmentally. There’s about a handful of friends that roam the earth of a very small town. The small town becomes actually one of the groups. The town’s almost a character, along with the boys. It has a nickname, and it’s mocked, and at the very end of the book, the actual town is named.

“It’s just really to show that there was a time when a small town was like a brother or a sister.”

For Carley, this book is expressed in a very important way and he hopes that the those who read these stories and grew up in the 50s and 60s, or even just before the rise of technology, will start to share their own experiences and stories with their children and others.

“It’s a series of 8-millimetre home movies by Glenn Carley. In the opening of the book, I do a metaphor where it was popular in my day to either have a movie projector, or to borrow one from the neighbour. If you didn’t have a screen, you’d put up just a white sheet and your dad would put in the little reel of film and you’d sit down and watch it. At one point, we were doing that, and I tell this in the introduction, we come to the baby pictures, which are cherished by anyone,” says Carley. “Suddenly, the camera and projector sticks, and the film gets stuck, and then what you see on the screen is a blob and before your eyes, all your baby pictures are wiped out. The mother starts crying, the father lights a cigarette, and really suggests that the two boys need to get out of there. I love the notion of a whole movie, and so, as a writer, the question becomes to me, and the sort of fun invitation to the reader, at what point does a whole movie get lift and become a tale of universal meaning, that strikes the reader just as powerfully?

“The gift of this is to have fun, to laugh at it sometimes, to feel very moved by it, but also to compare and contrast, and to get your own memory. There will probably, in my dream, a generation of men and women, my age, that will remember this in their own way.”

Carley shares an excerpt from the Introduction of In the Days Before APPS, When Boys Roamed the Earth:

“There was a story going around that once an Old Boy borrowed a projector from a fellow next door. The Old Boy lived in a storey-and-a-half, asbestos-shingled war time house in a small town near a river that emptied into a bay. A wartime house was a quickly thrown-together structure, built to accommodate a baby boom. Like babies, wartime houses popped up everywhere. At the Old Girl’s request, the Old Boy set up the projector while she hung the white sheet. They called their two boys, Number One Son and Number Two Son, into the living room to watch. The boys had just finished their bowls of Jell-O and had a free hour before Combat! came on.

“The Old Boy fiddled with the reel, threaded the film along its path in the projector, turned off the lights and started the machine. The living room filled up with a rhythmic clicking, while strobe images flashed upon the sheet. There was an air show, and a shot of the Queen, and lots of shots of the backyard featuring rhubarb in the starring role. When the stroller and baby scenes projected onto the sheet, the Old Girl grew quiet and teary.

At that point the film got caught in one of the gizmo-wheels and the projector made and odd stuttering sound. The film got stuck, then unstuck, then stuck again was the point. While this happened, the light bulb in the projector was impatient and melted each frame that lingered in the limelight. The Old Girl shrieked…She was devastated. The Old Boy rubbed the back of his neck and lit a cigarette. It was suggested the boys ‘sing over the hill and far away’ which was code for ‘get lost.’ They took the hint.”

The book is now available for and Carley says that there will continue to be more stories to come.

Carley’s book In the Days Before Apps when Boys Roamed the Earth can be found at Rock’s Mills Press, Amazon, he Caledon Public Library Bolton Branch and Booklore in Orangeville.

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