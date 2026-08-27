INGLEWOOD MAN CHARGED IN CHILD EXPLOITATION INVESTIGATION

August 27, 2026 · 0 Comments

Police have arrested and charged an Inglewood resident following a child sexual exploitation investigation.

“On Wednesday, August 12, 2026, the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Inglewood,” say Police. “Assistance was provided by members of the OPP’s Caledon Detachment and Digital Forensics Unit. Several electronic devices were seized.”

As a result of the investigation, James Gilbert, 53, of Inglewood, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of child sexual abuse and exploitation material, contrary to section 163.1(4) of the Criminal Code.

The accused was released from custody following a bail hearing and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Thursday, September 10, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

“The OPP will continue to identify and pursue individuals who use technology to exploit children,” say Police. “Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by educating them on internet safety. Resources are available at cybertip.ca or protectchildren.ca.”

Anyone with information in relation to this investigation or online child exploitation is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. Information can also be reported through cybertip.ca.

ASSAULT INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual following an assault investigation. Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police to come forward.

“On Monday, August 24, 2026, shortly after 8:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault outside a business near the intersection of King Street West and Queen Street North in Bolton,” say Police. “Upon arrival, officers located the victim and, through the initial stages of the investigation, identified and arrested a suspect. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.”

As a result of the investigation, Oleh Milchenko, 32, of Etobicoke, was charged with aggravated assault, contrary to section 268 of the Criminal Code.

The accused remained in custody pending a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on Tuesday, August 25, 2026.

The charge has not been proven.

At the time of the incident, numerous witnesses were observed in the area. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122, referencing occurrence number E261227001. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca. peelcrimestoppers.ca.

CHARGES LAID IN ROBBERY INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Nottawasaga Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a robbery that occurred at a residence on Anderson Road in the Town of New Tecumseth.

“On May 28, 2025, at approximately 4:00 p.m., the Nottawasaga OPP responded to a report of a robbery at a residence on Anderson Road, in the Town of New Tecumseth,” say Police. “Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspects fled the residence on foot northbound towards Beattie Avenue.

“On August 19, 2026, shortly after 5:00 a.m. members of the Nottawasaga Major Crime Unit with the assistance of the Peel Regional Police Tactical Unit and the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit executed multiple search warrants at addresses in Brampton and Caledon where two involved parties were located and placed under arrest.”

As a result of the investigation, Gurjap Dhadda, 24, of Caledon has been charged with:

Robbery with a weapon

Pointing a firearm

Disguise with intent

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000.

The charges have not been proven.

The second accused, Pavittar Dhillon, 23, of Brampton, has been charged with:

Conspiracy to Commit Indictable Offence

The charges have not been proven.

Both accused parties were held in custody pending a bail hearing.

If anyone has information in relation to the investigation, contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference occurrence number E250679174. To remain anonymous, you may submit your tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestopperssdm.com.

APPEAL FOR WITNESSES FOLLOWING MOUNTAINVIEW COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Mountainview Road.

“On August 18, 2026, at approximately 5:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of a collision involving a motorcycle on Mountainview Road, between Escarpment Sideroad and The Grange Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, the lone motorcycle driver was transported to hospital with serious injuries.”

Mountainview Road between Escarpment Sideroad and The Grange Sideroad was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

HIGHWAY 10 COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are appealing for witnesses following a collision on Highway 10.

“On August 18, 2026, at approximately 7:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 10, south of Old School Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “As a result of the collision, one driver was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“Highway 10 between Old School Road and Highway 410 was closed for several hours while the investigation was underway.”

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

If you are affected by this incident or witnessed the collision and wish to speak to victim services, Caledon/Dufferin Victim Services can be reached at 905-951-3838 or online at www.cdvs.ca.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged an individual with numerous offences following a traffic stop.

“On August 18, 2026, at approximately 12:00 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop upon a loaded Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) that was travelling upon a no truck route in the area of Mountainview Road and Escarpment Sideroad, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “During the interaction, the investigating officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol.”

As a result, Chamkaur Sandhu, 33, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Having care or control of a motor vehicle with liquor readily available;

Disobey sign.

The driver is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on September 24, 2026, to answer to the charges. Additionally, the driver’s vehicle was impounded for a period of seven days, and their driver’s licence suspended for a period of 90 days.

The charges have not been proven.

“If you are driving a commercial vehicle, you must have no alcohol and no drugs in your system when you drive. You can face the impaired driving penalties like any other fully licenced drivers and further additional penalties. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

OPP HOSTS BACK-TO-SCHOOL DRIVE

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are inviting Caledon residents to donate to our school supplies drive, helping to provide the back-to-school essentials to local youth.

From August 24, 2026, to September 1, 2026, community members are invited to attend Canadian Tire at 99 McEwan Drive East, Bolton, to purchase school supplies and make a donation in the designated drop-off bin near the check-outs. We are encouraging the donation of items such as pencils, notebooks, binders, markers, crayons, and any other essential school supplies a student might need.

Caledon OPP Detachment will also be accepting donations on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in our lobby at 15924 Innis Lake Road, Caledon East.

All donations will be provided to Caledon Community Services and The Exchange, a local charitable organization, for distribution to community members.

If you are a local business or organization looking to get involved by making a donation or setting up a donation collection bin at your store, please contact 15512@opp.ca for more information.

OPP RENEW APPEAL FOR WITNESSES ON ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF COLLISION

On the one-year anniversary of a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in New Tecumseth, investigators continue to seek answers with a renewed appeal for information.

On Sunday, August 24, 2025, at approximately 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on 13th Line, near Adjala-Tecumseth Townline. A 23-year-old male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The vehicle involved, a 2020- 2025 Ford Escape, is believed to have fled the scene. A right rear air deflector was located at the collision site.

August 24, 2026, marks the one-year anniversary of this fatal collision and police continue to follow investigative leads in attempts to bring closure to the family.

Police are asking the driver involved to come forward, as they may not have realized a person was on the roadway.

Additionally, anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have dashcam or security footage is urged to contact the Nottawasaga OPP at 1-888-310-1122 and reference E251145368. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

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