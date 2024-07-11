IMPAIRED CHARGES

July 11, 2024 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two drivers with impaired operation in a single day.

“On July 8, 2024, just before 9:00 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a two-vehicle collision on Valley Grove Court, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that one of the drivers’ ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Desmond Francis, 48, of Kitchener, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appears at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 25, 2024, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

The driver’s licence was also suspended for a period of 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

“On the same day, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a R.I.D.E (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) spot check on McLaughlin Road, near Tim Manley Avenue. At that time, a vehicle entered the area. During the interactions officers had with the driver, grounds were formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Harpreet Singh, 25, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

Drive while under suspension.

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

“Although the OPP runs its annual Festive R.I.D.E campaign, R.I.D.E spot checks are conducted throughout the year, 24/7. The OPP is committed to reducing traffic-related fatalities and injuries and ensuring all road users – drivers, pedestrians, and passengers alike – make it safely to their destination. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

THREE VEHICLE COLLISION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a three-vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On July 7, 2024, shortly after 4:00 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a three-vehicle collision on Mount Hope Road, near Dr. Reynar Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “No injuries were reported. During the investigation, officers formed grounds that one of the drivers’ ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result of the investigation, Gopinder Sohi, 31, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Failure or refusal to comply with demand;

Failure to stop after accident.

The accused is scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 25, 2024, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for seven.

The charges have not been proven.

CANADA DAY TRAFFIC ENFORCEMENT

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid a total of 884 charges over the Canada Day week.

“Between June 21 and July 2, 2024, Caledon OPP have laid a total of 884 charges, including 265 speeding, 140 improper use of seat belts, 10 distracted driving, 9 stunt driving, and 15 impaired driving,” say Police. “Of those 15, seven were this past long weekend when officers formed grounds that the drivers had abilities that were impaired by alcohol, leading to arrests and charges”

They include:

June 28, 2024, just before 6:00 p.m.:

Three-vehicle collision on Mississauga Road, near The Grange Sideroad

No injuries

Jeyakavin Jeyaranjan, 24, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

The charge has not been proven.

June 28, 2024, just after 8:30 p.m.:

Traffic complaint on Mayfield Road, near Chinguacousy Road;

David Nithiyapalan, 48, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charges have not been proven.

June 29, 2024, just after 6:00 p.m.:

Five-vehicle collision on Highway 50, near McEwan Drive;

No injuries;

Stephanie Mohammed, 25, of Brampton, was changed with: Operation while impaired – alcohol; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available;

The charges have not been proven.

June 29, 2024, just before 11:00 p.m.:

Traffic stop on Bramalea Road, near Old School Road;

Virpartap PUNIA, 28, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Disobey stop sign – fail to stop;

The charges have not been proven.

June 30, 2024, just after 1:00 a.m.:

Single motor-vehicle collision on Airport Road, near Healey Road;

No injuries;

David Bishop, 69, of Caledon, was charged with: Operation while impaired; Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus).

The charges have not been proven.

June 30, 2024, just before 7:00 p.m.:

Traffic stop on Highway 10, near Old School Road;

Shivdath Mohabir, 27, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus); Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code; Driving while under suspension;

The charges have not been proven.

June 30, 2024, just before 10:00 p.m.:

Two-vehicle collision on Airport Road and Mayfield Road;

No injuries;

Joshua Roopdial, 27, of Brampton, was charged with: Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus);

The charge has not been proven.

All seven accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 18, 2024, to answer to their charges.

For more information, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

OPERATION SAFE DRIVER

The Dufferin OPP will conduct Operation Safe Driver Campaign, from July 7 -14, 2024.

Dufferin County roadways continue to see a considerable presence of commercial motor vehicles (CMVs). Due to the size, weight and loads, these vehicles have increased potential of causing serious collisions due to vehicle mechanical fitness, driver fatigue, improper licencing and/or driver behaviours.

What is Operation Safe Driver and its Purpose?

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) Operation Safe Driver program was created in 2007 to help reduce the number of crashes, deaths, and injuries involving large trucks, buses, and passenger vehicles due to unsafe driving behaviors. The initiative aims to help improve the behavior of all drivers operating in an unsafe manner, either in or around commercial motor vehicles, through educational and traffic enforcement strategies to address individuals exhibiting high-risk driving behaviours.

“Officers will be conducting pop-up inspections all week to ensure identified CMVs meet the required safety standards to operate on our roadways,” say Police. “Drivers will be checked for compliance with proper licencing, registration, documentation, pre-check inspections and hours of work. Officers will also focus on vehicles traveling around these large trucks as well as high-risk driving behaviour.

“It is our mission to promote the safety of all road users throughout the Dufferin Detachment area and reduce the frequency and severity of incidents involving CMVs, including a reduction in fatalities, injuries and property damage resulting from these incidents.”

Road safety is a shared responsibility, and we all have a role to play. Commercial vehicles are heavy and require greater stopping distance. Motorists are reminded to leave plenty of space for these large vehicles to slow and stop safely.

5 Quick Tips:

No Phones While Driving

Leave Room and Move Over

Stop the Tailgating

Don’t Forget the Signal

Get Organized with All of Your Paperwork (License, Registration, Logbook, etc.)

Readers Comments (0)