HOMICIDE UPDATE

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged two individuals and identified the deceased in relation to an ongoing homicide investigation.

“Officers were called to a residence on Deer Ridge Trail shortly before 10:00 p.m. on November 9, 2024, where one person was located injured and later pronounced deceased at the hospital,” say Police.

The deceased has been identified as Rabinder Malhi, 52, of Brampton.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, members of the Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit charged Rajinder Kumar, 47, of Caledon, with second degree murder, section 235(1) of the Criminal Code (CC).

The charge has not been proven.

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 18, 2024.

Additionally, Sheetal Verma, 35, of Caledon, was charged with obstruct justice, section 139(2) CC.

The charge has not been proven.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on December 12, 2024.

The Caledon OPP Major Crime Unit is continuing the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, with assistance from OPP Forensic Identification Services, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Anyone with any information that may assist the investigation is asked to please contact the Caledon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged two drivers with impaired operation within an hour.

“On November 16, 2024, just after 8:00 p.m., an officer on patrol located a two-vehicle collision on Mayfield Road, near Kennedy Road,” say Police. “No injuries were sustained. During the investigation, grounds were formed that one of the drivers’ ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

Harpreet Multani, 22, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol;

Dangerous operation;

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero.

The charges have not been proven.

“Shortly after on the same day, just before 9:00 p.m., officers responded to a traffic complaint on Innis Lake Road. The vehicle was located. The investigation led officers to arrest the driver.”

Jennifer Perlov, 43, of Caledon, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The charge has not been proven.

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a later date to answer to their charges. The driver’s licences were also suspended for 90 days, and the vehicles were impounded for seven.

Under Ontario’s zero tolerance law for young, novice and commercial drivers, you cannot have any alcohol in your system if you are:

age 21 or under;

a driver of any age who holds a G1, G2, M1, or M2 licence;

driving a vehicle that requires an A-F driver’s licence or Commercial Vehicle Operator’s Registration (CVOR);

driving a road-building machine.

BEWARE OF PORCH PIRATES

The Central Region of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has some helpful tips to keep porch pirates at bay this festive season.

With the busy shopping season here, parcels will be arriving fast and furious to front porches everywhere. Criminals know this as well. Often referred to as “porch pirates,” these thieves steal packages when no one is at home to accept the parcel. Follow these tips to stay safe from porch pirates:

Request a signature on delivery;

Ship the package to a trusted neighbour or relative who will be home;

Have the packages delivered to your work, if allowed by the employer;

Track your deliveries online so you know when they’re slated to arrive and plan to be home upon delivery;

Opt for in-store or curb-side pickup wherever possible;

Install video cameras and post signage to indicate surveillance is in effect;

Request the package be left out of sight at a rear or side door.

If packages are stolen from your home, report the incident to your local police and the shipping company. If you see suspicious activity in your neighbourhood, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

FENTANYL AND FIREARMS SEIZED

A drug trafficking investigation with ties to the Niagara Region and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has resulted in the arrest of two individuals for numerous charges under the Criminal Code (CC) and the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), as well as the seizure of controlled substances and five firearms.

“The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Joint Forces Guns and Gangs Enforcement Team (PGNG), and the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) began this investigation in April 2024 as a result of drug trafficking activity within the Niagara Region,” say Police. “Investigators were able to identify a drug trafficking network that stemmed into the GTA, responsible for trafficking suspected cocaine and fentanyl as well as other illegal drugs.”

As a result of this investigation, the following was seized:

Four handguns;

One shotgun;

Approximately 2.7 kilograms of suspected fentanyl;

Approximately 1.2 kilograms of suspected cocaine;

Approximately 330 grams of suspected MDMA;

Approximately 11 grams of suspected methamphetamine;

113 suspected oxycodone tablets;

50 suspected hydromorphone tablets;

More than 845 rounds of ammunition;

A prohibited magazine;

More than $316,000 in Canadian currency.

Michael Navarro, 29, of Brampton, has been charged with the following 27 offences contrary to the CC and CDSA:

Firearms trafficking – three counts;

Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized – two counts;

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition;

Possession of prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition – two counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – four counts;

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 – four counts;

Fail to comply with prohibition order;

Trafficking – fentanyl – six counts;

Trafficking – cocaine – two counts;

Possession – MDMA – two counts.

The accused was remanded into custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on November 21, 2024.

The charges have not been proven.

Kathy Ann Samuels, 32, of Brampton, has been charged with the following two offences contrary to the CDSA:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Toronto on December 5, 2024.

Anyone with any information about illegal firearms or the possession, manufacturing or trafficking of illegal drugs should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

