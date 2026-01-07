Happy New Year and warmest wishes for a wonderful 2026

By MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

As we come to the close of 2025, I want to share my heartfelt thanks with each one of our residents for your continued support. Caledon is a remarkable, caring community—made stronger every day by our dedicated volunteers, engaged residents, and the many people who go above and beyond to help their neighbours. I am truly grateful for your commitment to making Caledon such a special place to call home.

Earlier in the year the Town reported its second consecutive year-end budget surplus of over $5.3 million for 2024—more than doubling the previous year. By amending the budget to make it competitive, we are demonstrating the kind of proactive leadership and disciplined planning that delivers value for our residents.

Our 2026 amended municipal budget reflects a deep commitment to strengthening Caledon—focusing on the services that matter most. After listening closely to your feedback, we’ve invested in improving our roads, parks, and public spaces to ensure our neighbourhoods remain vibrant and welcoming. We are also enhancing emergency services, including the new Fire Station 310 with 20 full-time firefighters. We’re also expanding bylaw enforcement to support safer, cleaner neighbourhoods, with more officers, resources, and operating investments.

We also deepened our relationship with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation (MCFN) with a meaningful visit to Hagersville this year. It’s essential that we continue building our future on a foundation of respect, understanding, and partnership. Our ongoing work with MCFN strengthens our shared commitment to reconciliation and fosters a more inclusive community for everyone.

Caledon’s business community also had a strong year. We strengthened relationships with key employers, welcomed over $53 million in investments across the commercial, logistics, and retail sectors, and issued new industrial and commercial permits valued at more than $6 million. Through our partnership with the DMZ/Humber River Centre, local entrepreneurs accessed mentorship, expert guidance and networking opportunities. We also hosted a two-day delegation with Italian businesses, continuing the momentum from our June trade mission to Italy and expanding Caledon’s global business connections.

periods—an important promise from the last election—giving residents more opportunities to speak directly to Council. We also implemented a lobbyist registry to continue strengthening transparency and accountability at Town Hall.

In a historic milestone, Caledon secured 379 acres of Greenbelt land, helping address the parkland deficit from Bill 23 and creating new opportunities for parks and trails. Having this land protected and available for community use is a tremendous achievement—one that will allow us to create more spaces where families can gather, explore, and enjoy the natural beauty that surrounds us.

Thanks to our partnership with the Caledon OPP, the Town has installed CCTV cameras in 42 selected public areas—an important step in deterring crime, enhancing investigations, and protecting the spaces we all enjoy. These cameras were funded through the Ontario CCTV Grant Program, and I want to extend my sincere thanks to Sylvia Jones, MPP for Dufferin–Caledon, for her support in securing this investment in community safety.

We also established two new committees this year—the Traffic Safety Advisory Committee and the Youth Advisory Committee—inviting residents of all ages to share their perspectives and help shape the future of our Town.

As we welcome the New Year, let’s continue working together to make Caledon an even better place to live, work, and thrive. I am truly grateful for your ongoing commitment and cooperation. Together, we are building something special. Thank you, and warmest wishes for a wonderful 2026.

