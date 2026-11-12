Hall Wolfpack defends ROPSSAA Tier 1 Senior Football title with 23-19 win over Suzuki Grizzlies

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

The Robert F. Hall CSS Wolfpack captured their second consecutive ROPSSAA Tier 1 Senior Football championship on Friday afternoon in Caledon East by edging the David Suzuki SS Grizzlies 23-19.

Wolfpack Head Coach Jonathan Beresford caught his breath after receiving a celebratory Gatorade shower from his sly veterans at midfield and applauded the championship-clinching efforts of his reconfigured 2026 squad.

“The young kids stepped up today, especially Zayne Mirza’s Pick Six. It hasn’t been easy for this team. We’re down in numbers from 53 to 34, but we’re up in heart. They know they’re not perfect, but they’re so supportive of each other. Kids are going to make mistakes. Today, it went down to the wire.”

As Coach Bereford alluded to in his post-game summary, the Wolfpack made its share of mistakes and the second half was fraught with tension and suspense due to some untimely miscues.

The veteran teacher-coach gave credit to his veterans whose poise under pressure sealed the deal in the final minutes of play with the Wolfpack clinging to a four-point lead.

“[Quarterback Joe] Ferlito gave us extra yards when we needed them and took some hard shots. Avery Benn iced it for us with two big carries and some great runs when had to have first downs. When we ran the bender to [Trevaun] Palmer, we needed 12 and got 18 on third down—we iced the game.”

After Palmer’s critical championship-clinching catch on the Suzuki three-yard line, the scoreboard clicked down to Zeroes and the Wolfpack succeeded in keeping the ball away from Grizzlies’ quarterback Damian Neptune who beat Hall with a game-ending TD run two weeks ago during the Caledon East school’s only loss of the regular season.

Coach Beresford complimented the play of the Grizzlies’ quarterback and middle linebacker who’s destined for stardom as a linebacker in USports.

“We had to play a full game against Damian Neptune. He’s the top dog on the field and to take a series of games against Suzuki 2-1 is an achievement. We hold a high respect for the Suzuki team and its excellent coaching staff.”

As Coach Beresford joined the end zone celly beneath the scoreboard, he cautioned his crew to contain their joy: “This is one chip. Three more to go!”

Beresford’s competitive young crew whooped it up and savored the hard-fought victory that was impelled by a pair of majors in the first quarter.

The Wolfpack opened the scoring on Mirza’s dramatic interception and TD run to make it 6-0.

Eric Rizzardo missed the convert, but Avery Benn’s rushing TD on Hall’s ensuing possession put six more points on the scoreboard to stake the home side to a 12-0 lead.

Rizzardo hoofed the point-after through the uprights to give Hall a commanding 13-0 lead.

However, the Grizzlies’ capacity as a quick strike football team was evident on the next play after Rizzardo kicked off. Lightning-fast kick returner OJ Daley eluded the entire Wolfpack coverage team and his electrifying TD, followed by a convert, cut the home side’s lead to 13-7.

After the Wolfpack’s first drive of the second quarter stalled deep in Grizzlies’ territory, Rizzardo’s field goal attempt sailed wide left, but the Hall kicking team tackled Daley in the end zone to secure a rouge and a 14-7 margin.

Veteran Hall Teacher-Coach Jason Sweeney provided crisp play-by-play over the PA to animate a crowd that exceeded 750 fans seated on the new $22,000 grandstand, and the Wolfpack players savored their home field advantage.

Hall’s school spirit was a throwback to Friday Night Lights as cheers swept through the grandstand and adjacent bleachers with every first down garnered by the Wolfpack.

However, a big QB sack by Neptune on Ferlito silenced the big crowd and led to a Wolfpack punt. The bad snap forced Rizzardo out of the pocket, the ball couldn’t be kicked, and the elated Grizzlies secured the pigskin on Hall’s 20.

Neptune struck immediately as he transitioned seamlessly from Defense to Offense—hitting wide receiver Christian Brown on the four-yard line. Neptune’s subsequent rush into the end zone was marred when he fumbled forward crossing the plane but the versatile athlete recovered the ball for the major.

After narrowing Hall’s lead to 14-13, Neptune’s two-point conversion attempt on a sweep right was contained prior to the right end zone pylon.

Three Wolfpack veterans responded to the narrowed score. Two-way player Owen Kenny returned a punt 47 yards to the Suzuki 3-yard line. On the first play from scrimmage, Benn’s inside rush into the end zone restored his team’s seven-point margin. Rizzardo’s convert gave the Wolfpack a 21-13 lead with 54.7 seconds left in the third quarter.

As time expired in the third quarter, Neptune found Brown on a sideline pass and the speedy wide receiver raced 60 yards into the end zone to narrow Hall’s lead to 21-19. However, Suzuki’s two-point conversion failed again as Neptune was forced out of bounds before gracing the end zone with his presence.

When the Grizzlies conceded two points rather than punting from the end zone into a challenging wind with six minutes left in the fourth quarter, the defending champs’ lead increased to 23-19—taking the tying field goal scenario off the table for Suzuki.

With their ROPSSAA Tier 1 championship defended, the Hall Wolfpack will look to repeat as 905 Bowl champs at UT’s Varsity Stadium on Friday, November 20. Kickoff against an undetermined opponent will be High Noon.

If the Wolfpack wins the 905 Bowl, the 34-man squad will be out to defend their 2025 Metro Bowl championship at Varsity on November 25.

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