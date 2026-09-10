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Former St. John the Evangelist  pastor recognized by Pope

September 10, 2026   ·   0 Comments

By brock weir

Editor

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Rev. Frank McDevitt has been bestowed a new title within the church by Pope Leo XVI.

On Friday, Frank Cardinal Leo of the Archdiocese of Toronto announced that McDevitt, a former pastor at Aurora’s Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and Caledon’s St. John the Evangelist Parish, had been appointed “Chaplain of His Holiness.”

The new position grants McDevitt the title of Monsignor within the Catholic Church.

“This distinction is an honorary title incorporating him into the papal household and a well-deserved recognition of Msgr. McDevitt’s many years of faithful and generous service to the Church and the people of the Archdiocese of Toronto,” said Frank Cardinal Leo in a statement. “Throughout his priestly ministry, he has served with great dedication and humility, offering a steadfast witness to the Gospel and a deep commitment to those entrusted to his care.

“Ordained in 1984, Msgr. McDevitt is currently the pastor for Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Toronto. He has also served as a pastor of St. Martin de Porres Parish (Scarborough), St. John the Evangelist Parish (Caledon), St. Mary’s Parish (Barrie), St. Paul’s Basilica (Toronto) and Our Lady of Grace Parish (Aurora).

“We are also immensely grateful for Msgr. McDevitt’s ministry, since 2018, as the Archbishop’s Delegate for Misconduct, ensuring our safe environment policies are fully updated and implemented.”

A special Eucharistic celebration of McDevitt’s appointment will be held Sunday, September 27, at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help.



         

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