Credit Valley Conservation receives $525,710 for watershed tree-planting initiative

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Joshua Drakes

Credit Valley Conservation (CVC) has received $525,710 in federal funding to support a three-year initiative that will see more than 13,000 native trees and shrubs planted throughout the Credit River watershed.

The conservation authority announced Nov. 10 that it had secured $525,710 through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ (FCM) Green Municipal Fund to support the community-based planting project.

Jesse De Jager, CVC’s director of parks, lands and community engagement, said the investment will help improve the overall health of the watershed while providing environmental benefits to local communities.

“Expanding tree canopy is one of the important ways we can strengthen the health and resilience of our watershed,” De Jager said. “Through this investment, we are working with our municipal partners and community members to plant native trees and shrubs where they can make a lasting difference – improving habitat, supporting healthier waterways, providing shade and helping communities adapt to a changing climate. Just as importantly, this initiative creates opportunities for residents to take an active role in caring for the natural spaces that make our communities healthier and more resilient.”

Working alongside municipal partners and thousands of community volunteers, CVC plans to plant 13,440 native trees and shrubs across six municipalities. Planting locations will include parks, greenspaces, riverbanks and other natural areas throughout the watershed.

The initiative aims to expand urban tree canopy coverage, improve local habitats, strengthen climate resilience and provide residents with more opportunities to connect with nature.

Funding is being provided by the Government of Canada through FCM’s Growing Canada’s Community Canopies (GCCC) initiative. The national program aims to support the planting of at least 1.2 million new trees across Canada by the end of March 2031.

Tim Tierney, FCM President, said that FCM is pleased to work with CVC.

“FCM is proud to support Credit Valley Conservation’s transformative tree-planting project,” Tierney said. “Through the Growing Canada’s Community Canopies initiative and with the support of the Government of Canada, we’re helping municipalities of every size get the right trees in the ground in the right places, creating cooler streets, cleaner air, and healthier neighbourhoods for decades to come.”

The project will involve local students, families and businesses, with planting sites selected based on their ecological importance, existing tree canopy coverage and potential to strengthen the region’s natural heritage system.

Beyond the environmental benefits, the funding will also allow CVC and its municipal partners to expand the size and number of community tree-planting events.

The expanded programming is expected to provide more residents with hands-on opportunities to participate in local conservation efforts and learn about the importance of native trees and vegetation.

The FCM’s Green Municipal Fund supports municipalities across Canada with funding and resources for projects that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build more resilient communities.

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