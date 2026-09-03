Continuing the Fight Against Illegal land / Illegal Trucking

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

by MAYOR ANNETTE GROVES

Illegal truck yards have been a longstanding concern in Caledon, particularly in our rural communities. Residents have been clear about the impact these operations can have on their neighbourhoods, our roads, agricultural lands and overall quality of life. As Mayor, I have been equally clear that municipalities need stronger tools to address them.

This year, we saw important progress.

In May, Minister Rob Flack came to Caledon to announce Bill 119, Protecting Ontario’s Streets and Communities Act, 2026. The proposed legislation would provide municipalities like Caledon with additional powers to address illegal land uses, including the ability to change zoning requirements and issue direct financial penalties through the Town’s (AMPS) Administrative Monetary Penalty System.

At the 2026 Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) Conference, members of Council and I continued that advocacy directly with the province. We met with several ministries, including Municipal Affairs and Housing, Transportation and Infrastructure, to reinforce the importance of moving this legislation forward.

Bill 119 is currently before the Provincial Standing Committee on Justice Policy, with the legislation scheduled for debate on October 5. We have asked the province to expedite the legislation once they reconvene on October 27.

Caledon cannot solve the issue of illegal truck yards alone. We need strong enforcement locally, but we also need legislation that gives municipalities the authority and tools necessary to take meaningful action.

The introduction of Bill 119 demonstrates what can happen when municipalities and the province work together. We will continue advocating the proposed legislation to become law and for every tool to be available to protect Caledon’s residents, communities and rural lands.

Our residents have waited long enough for meaningful action, and we will continue pushing until we have the tools needed to deliver it.

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