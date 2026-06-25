Canadian pride could help you wincross-country tour to celebrate Canada’s 160th birthday

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

by BROCK WEIR

Canada marks its 159th birthday on Wednesday, July 1, and ahead of its milestone anniversary celebration next year, expressions of your Canadian pride could help you win a trip to explore everything this country has to offer.

The Government of Canada has invited residents from coast to coast to coast to submit a video expressing their pride in the country for a chance to win one of four VIA Rail trip this year valued at $5,000 and a Canada Day 2027 VIP Experience on Parliament Hill.

All you need to do is record a short video “showing how proud you are to be Canadian.”

The contest is sponsored by the Department of Canadian Heritage, which provides a few helpful tips on how to get your video started:

• Say “Happy Canada Day”

• Sing the National Anthem

• Share a message celebrating or expressing pride in Canada

• Share an anecdote or an experience

• Express what makes you proud to be Canadian

• Showcase a place, a tradition, or something that symbolizes Canada for you

Videos for the VIA Rail experience must be submitted by July 15, 2026 at 4 p.m. EST, with the prize draw taking place the following day. Submissions for the Canada Day 2027 VIP Experience will be accepted through February 15, 2027, at 4 p.m., with the prize draw taking place February 16.

If you get an early start and submit your videos by the end of this week, your videos could be shared during the Canada Day noontime show from Parliament Hill.

Entrants must be legal residents of Canada and have reached the age of majority in their province or territory of residence.

If more than one person features in your video, only the person who submitted the entry form will be considered a contest participant.

Each travel credit is valid for one reservation and for a single round-trip itinerary, for a maximum of four people.

The Canada Day 2027 VIP Experience includes accommodations for four people in the National Capital Region for three nights, with breakfast included, between June 29, 2027 and July 3, 2027.

For more information on the contest and how to submit your content, visit www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/o-canada-station.html.

Readers Comments (0)