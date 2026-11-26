Caledon’s Weber to discuss latest book at Westminster United Church event

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Constance Scrafield

Mysteries and misfits have been important sources for Caledon-based author Ken Weber’s many books on the subjects, both entertaining collections of quickly-solved mystery books and his many academic works.

Over several years from the late 1990s into the 2000s, Weber wrote a series of seven books, containing 40 stories of mayhem and mystery that are fun to read and each takes only minutes to solve.

The series has been a terrific success, garnering favour especially in Japan; it has sold over five million copies worldwide and been translated into 20 languages.

In a recent interview with the Citizen, Weber remarked with pleasure, “They’ve been paying the bills for quite a while now.”

Prolific to say the least, after 23 years as well of writing a column about the history of Headwaters for In the Hills Magazine, from which he retired to make this effort and topping his output to 52 books, Ken Weber has written and delivered to enthusiastic followers his first novel, When Misfits Meet.

Working with special needs students as a teacher over many years, Weber has developed his methods for teaching them; he has been determined to help special needs students understand their own strengths to a level better than they ever realized.

He has woven his life into his book to give the story the full benefit of his knowledge.

Weber was born and raised in the village of Neustadt in Grey County, ON. Missed by two highways, thus was a village, he said, “where no one locked their doors and it mattered which church you attended.”

That model became the basis of his story — the fictional village of Halbstadt, ON., in When Misfits Meet, where Owen Hesch is coming in to teach as a first-year teacher. In Owen’s new classroom are the students who have been relegated to a classroom of kids the Town has apparently written off as misfits.

As an introduction to the novel’s beginning: It is set in 1951, later in October. Owen has begun to have a good understanding of his students, but comes the day of disruption when a new student, Sullivan “Sully” McDonagh-Schwartz, arrives. Sully begins with his personal notion of how to behave, which does not sit well with the other students. They have been together since their days in the Little Room, the school’s room for its youngest students.

Owen has to face the new challenge by adding to what he has already learned since the first day of school in this particular classroom.

Weber told the Citizen that proceeds from the sale of his novel would go to support food banks in the region, including Bolton and Orangeville.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, Orangeville’s Booklore is launching Ken Weber’s new novel, When Misfits Meet, at Westminster United Church from 2 to 4 p.m.

Admission is free, but it is recommended to RSVP to BookLore.

Over the years of writing his books, he and Nancy Frater, owner of BookLore, have known each other, going back 35 to 40 years. He remarked, “We moved to Caledon 45 years ago.”

He left that home in Neustadt to live in Toronto and went to the University of Toronto, which was one of only four universities in Ontario.

He became a teacher and declared that “teaching was the most fun you could have with your clothes on.”

“This was 1951, when we grew up, at the time, there were so many opportunities,” he said that “schools were eager for us,” meaning himself and his wife, Cecile. “The book is set in 1951, when I was also a misfit. I could respond to everything they needed. My wife taught the primary grades.”

A lifelong writer, Weber, in talking about whether there will be another project, admitted he is happiest when he is working. He presents himself as a fan of history, and although “retired,” he still enjoys speaking on stage to tell stories, time spent on interesting people.

His novel definitely comes with a message: “The main character discovers that the misfits are bright and better than they thought of themselves. This is not a mystery. It is a feel-good story, to make people feel better about themselves.”

The Weber couple are hikers, and one of the stories about them was the hike from coast to coast across the UK, a hike from the Irish Sea to the North Sea. Fifteen of them, all seniors, made the 378 kilometres and were the first group not to have a drop-out.

Weber also reflected on the responsibility of writers to uphold morality and truth.

He said his novel challenges the language and attitudes historically used to marginalize people with intellectual disabilities.

A central message of the book is that people who are dismissed or misunderstood can have strengths that others fail to recognize.

“To have readers smile,” he said, describing his hope for the novel. He also emphasized the importance of ensuring people with special needs are not misrepresented.

Weber has high praise for the Creative Partners On Stage theatre company created by Theatre Orangeville, which gives people with disabilities an opportunity to participate in theatrical productions.

To the future, Weber says he believes in the cycle of history and that he hopes to see that pendulum swing back. He commented that AI can’t have a sense of humour.

He advises budding writers to keep writing every day, “as often as you can to keep that muscle strong.”

A sure sign that a book succeeds is when, as Weber noted, “Readers feel so good, it was sad when it was over.”

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