Caledon Admirals’ two-game win streak ends with 4-1 loss to King Rebellion

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Justin Young made 57 saves and Evan Greco notched his 12th goal of the season, but the Caledon Admirals dropped a 4-1 decision to the Rebellion in King Township on Wednesday afternoon.

Greco—the Admirals’ leading scorer—described how his timely power play goal late in the second period converted an extra-man opportunity in only nine seconds: “Winning draws is really important on the power play and we wanted to generate a shot right away. We won the draw and it was a beautiful pass from Fergie [Alex Fergaras].”

Fergaras, the quarterback of the Caledon power play, fed Greco in the left faceoff circle and the sniper snapped the puck high blocker side past Rebellion netminder Gunner Wolfe. The efficient power play marker pulled the Admirals to within two goals with 77 seconds left in the second period.

King skated into the second intermission with a 3-1 lead and put the game away when Lucas Preaino’s wrist shot from the left point flew past the screened Young and into the top right corner of the cage with 4:24 left on the clock.

Preiano’s fifth of the season was scored on King’s 60th shot of the game and the heroic Young never saw the puck as it flew through the traffic in front of him. Greco gave credit to his goaltender whose performance between the pipes was impressive against the OJHL West’s second-place team.

“He’s phenomenal. Without him, we wouldn’t be in many of the games we’ve played this year. He gives us so much confidence. Every single game, Justin does his job.”

Indeed, Young did his job to keep the Admirals in the game—stopping 40 of the 43 shots fired at him in the first 40 minutes of play.

King forward Mars Sun opened the scoring 12:26 into the first period when he tapped in a goalmouth rebound that eluded Young. Sixty-seconds into the middle frame, Brayden Grima’s snapped the puck high blocker side – just out of Young’s reach – to put King up 2-0. The Rebellion took a three-goal lead on the power play when Adam Smeeton rammed home a rebound 16 minutes later. King’s prolific playmaker Jared McNeil assisted on both second period markers to move back into third place in the OJHL scoring race with 10 goals and 23 assists.

The turning point of the game for the visitors took place in the third period when Caledon was awarded a 5-on-3 power play, trailing 3-1 with Dylan Turcotte and Andrei Chumakov in the sin bin for slashing at 2:53 and Interference on the Goaltender at 4:08, respectively.

After a strategic timeout called by Caledon coaches Mike Rusk and Chelsey Greenwood, the Admirals created a plus scoring chance, Greco found open space, and fired a shot from the slot. However, a kick save by Wolfe—the OJHL’s second-ranked goalie with a .945 SV% — preserved the home-side’s two-goal margin. Greco acknowledged the quality of Wolfe’s reflexive save and noted, “I’ll be thinking about that one tonight.”

Even though the eighth-place Admirals (7-11-2-0) dropped Wednesday’s matinee to the second-place Rebellion (15-2-1-3), Greco was pleased with the team’s recent wins in Buffalo on Friday night and on home ice versus the Toronto Warriors on Sunday afternoon.

In the club’s 4-3 win across the border, the Bolton resident discussed the keys to victory over the Junior Sabres.

“We stuck to our game plan. All four lines were on point. The vibe was great, every one worked, and we capitalized on the power play with two goals.”

Greco found that the win in Buffalo carried over to their home game versus the Warriors.

“Coming off the Buffalo game, it was a big win for us. When we play teams that are around us in the standings, it’s super, super important to win those games. A tough loss could be the difference in not making the playoffs. If we play our games as we did last week, the playoffs are attainable this season and we’ll be on the first Admirals team that makes the playoffs.”

The Admirals travel to Toronto to take on the Patriots on Saturday night.

Caledon will host the Burlington Cougars on Sunday afternoon.

Puck drop at Mayfield RC will be 2:30 p.m.

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