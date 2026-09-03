Caledon Admirals close OJHL pre-season schedule with 9-4 rout of the Toronto Warriors

September 3, 2026 · 0 Comments

By Jim Stewart

Lucas Cameron tallied two goals and two assists to lead the Caledon Admirals to an emphatic 9-4 win over the Toronto Warriors at the Caledon East Community Complex on Sunday afternoon.

Austin Sylver fired two second period goals for Caledon. Jonah Gareau, Layton Strongman, Nolan Pipe, Justin Anselmo, and Braylon Masulka added one goal each. Playmakers Ronan Clarke and Evan Greco contributed three assists each to the home side’s well-balanced scoring. Eleven Caledon skaters hit the scoresheet.

The Admirals, with a revamped team logo and an entirely new coaching staff comprised of Head Coach Brandon Villamere, Chelsey Greenwood, and Mike Rusk—looked ready, willing, and able to begin their 2026-27 season.

Their new captain—Caledon resident Nicholas Wlodarczyk—said he liked what he saw on Sunday afternoon versus the Warriors: “I loved the physical play. That’s the physical style of play that we want to carry into the new season.”

The veteran OJHLer—who played 159 games for the Mississauga Chargers over the last three seasons including a playoff series this past Spring versus the mighty Toronto Patriots—was clear about the Admirals’ objective this coming season: “Our goal is to make the playoffs.”

Wlodarczyk explained that building team chemistry is critical for the Admirals to achieve their club’s goal. He noted that last year’s Chargers squad grew closer as they engaged in team gatherings during the 2025-26 season and team bonding events helped them capture the eighth seed in the competitive OJHL West.

The personable team leader and his family hosted a team BBQ last month and the Admirals held a pre-season golf tournament at Glen Eagle in August to generate the kind of links that galvanizes hockey players. Wlodarczyk added that “We’re going out for more team activities during the season, including getting a box for a Leafs game.”

The grit and unity that Wlodarczyk values were evident in Sunday afternoon’s game. It was a chippy affair with 32 infractions called—15 by Toronto and 17 by Caledon. The Admirals drew over 50 minutes in penalties and that was one element of the game that the new Captain wants to see cleaned up: “We’ll need to cut down on the penalties—myself included.”

Wlodarczyk demonstrated his aggressive play by drawing 18 minutes in penalties against the Warriors, including a first period skirmish with Toronto’s Sam Weedmark.

The Wlodarczyk-Weedmark tussle inspired The Fleet which had fallen behind 2-1 midway through the opening frame when Julio Farro beat Caledon goaltender Jacob Saldanha at 13:37.

Less than three minutes after the Captain’s skirmish, Cameron’s power play goal, set up by Clarke, evened the score much to the delight of the 150 fans assembled at the CECC.

The Admirals—decked out in their gold Oscar’s Roadhouse pre-season jerseys—closed the penalty-filled first period on the attack and their aggressive play foreshadowed a four-goal second period.

The Fleet’s diligence paid off three minutes into the middle frame when Sylver finished off a perfect pass off the left wing from Cameron—sliding the puck past Warriors’ goalie Cameron Hallett and giving the home side a 3-2 lead.

Ninety seconds later, the Warriors responded when Henry Wang swept behind the net and tucked the puck in the lower left corner behind Saldanha to pull the visitors into a 3-3 tie.

Eight minutes into the equally-chippy middle frame, Caledon was gifted with a 4-on-3 power play. Greco and Cameron set up Sylver who used the extra space to wheel into the slot and rifle a low shot along the ice through Hallett’s pads to stake the Admirals to a 4-3 lead.

Sylver’s marker gave the Admirals’ power play its second of three goals scored on Sunday as newly-configured team capitalized on three of its seven man-advantage opportunities.

Another Caledon incursion into the Warriors’ zone—this time at even strength – resulted in a nice 2-on-1 finish when Clarke fed Cameron, whose shot crossed the line before Hallett dislodged his net to give the Admirals a 2-goal margin.

Saldanha protected that lead by making a breakaway save seconds after Cameron’s second goal had made it 5-3.

The athletic Admirals goaltender made another “kick save and a beauty” with 1:40 to go and committed another robbery with 35 seconds left. This sequence of saves caught Captain Wlodarczyk’s attention.

“Jacob played his angles really well today. He was getting over—side to side—and made some big saves after we had scored goals. He played amazing today.”

Bouyed by Saldanha’s timely saves, the Admirals made one more push into the Warriors’ end. With ten seconds left on the clock, Strongman made a nifty move—braking and deking left before sliding the puck past Hallett to boost the home side’s lead to 6-3 heading into the final frame.

Less than three minutes into the third period, the rout was on when the Admirals fired two quick goals. Pipe’s unassisted power play marker at 2:24 made it 7-3 and Anselmo’s unassisted even-strength tally 14 seconds later chased Hallett from the net with an insurmountable five-goal lead.

The Admirals’ specialty teams struck again when rugged winger Masulka banged in his own rebound for a short-handed goal with less than five minutes to go—much to the delight of his teammates.

The Warriors—transplanted from Cobourg after a woeful season as the Cougars and recalibrating as a franchise at the Scotiabank Pond in Downsview—fired a power play goal of their own when Brandon Beauchamp squeaked one through Saldanha to close the scoring with 3:33 to play.

Let the Games Begin

The Caledon Admirals commence their OJHL season in Niagara Falls versus the Canucks on Friday, September 4 at 7 p.m. The Fleet’s first home game will be Sunday, September 13 when they host the Canucks at Mayfield at 2:30 PM.

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