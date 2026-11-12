BOLTON RESIDENT CHARGED AS ALLEGED AUTO THEFT NETWORK DISMANTLED

November 12, 2026 · 0 Comments

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP)-led Provincial Auto Theft and Towing (PATT) Team, in partnership with the Hamilton Police Service (HPS), has arrested six individuals following an investigation into auto theft across Ontario.

“In February 2026, the PATT Team began an investigation into the theft of high-value vehicles throughout southwestern Ontario,” say Police. “Separately, HPS initiated an investigation into a sophisticated auto theft network within their jurisdiction. Following the identification of a connection between the two investigations, the OPP PATT Team and HPS combined their efforts, forming Project TORRENS in September 2026.”

On Wednesday, October 28, 2026, search warrants were executed in locations across the Greater Toronto Area and the Greater Montréal Area by:

OPP PATT Team;

OPP Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB);

HPS Break and Enter, Auto Theft and Robbery Unit;

OPP Emergency Response Team;

OPP Canine Unit;

OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

This investigation was also supported by the Ottawa Police Service, Sûreté du Québec, Toronto Police Service, Peel Regional Police and Halton Regional Police Service.

As a result of the investigation, six individuals were charged under the Criminal Code.

Adnan Mohamed, 23, of York, was charged with the following offences:

Possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm, section 95(1);

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited device, section 91(2) – two counts;

Conspiracy to traffic stolen motor vehicles, section 465(1)(c);

Conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, section 465(1)(c);

Theft of motor vehicle, section 333.1;

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 – motor vehicles, section 355.2;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – motor vehicles, section 354(1)(a).

The accused was held for a bail hearing and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

Abdikarim Burgal Hassan, 22, of Vaughan, and Jordan Ogungbo-Bogle, 21, of Etobicoke, were each charged with the following offences:

Conspiracy to traffic stolen motor vehicles, section 465(1)(c);

Conspiracy to steal motor vehicles, section 465(1)(c);

Theft of motor vehicle, section 333.1;

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000 – motor vehicles, section 355.2;

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 – motor vehicles, section 354(1)(a).

The accused were held for a bail hearing and were scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on Friday, November 6, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

Kyle Adams, 23, of Southgate Township, was charged with the following offences:

Careless storage of a firearm, section 86(1);

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, section 354(1)(a);

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, section 355.2.

Claire Mollison, 22, of Bolton, and Annor Darko Robertson, 66, of Brampton, were each charged with the following offences:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, section 354(1)(a);

Trafficking in property obtained by crime over $5,000, section 355.2.

The accused were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton on Thursday, December 7, 2026.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation or auto theft activity should contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or police of jurisdiction.

The OPP continues to work with policing and investigative partners, including Équité Association, to disrupt organized vehicle theft and fraud to reduce the impact of these crimes in Ontario.

RENTAL SCAM WARNING

The Huronia West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is warning the public about a fraudulent rental listing scam that is resulting in unsuspecting individuals attending private residences under the belief they are viewing legitimate rental properties.

Police are receiving reports involving people arriving at residential properties believing they were scheduled to view a rental unit. Investigations have revealed that many of these properties are not available for rent, are listed only for sale, or were previously listed for sale and are no longer on the market.

Police have learned that an individual or group using the company name “ShowPro” is allegedly copying legitimate real estate listings and reposting them as rental properties on third-party websites.

Prospective renters are directed to contact the advertiser through the fraudulent listing and are subsequently provided viewing instructions by text message or telephone.

Reports identify that individuals have been instructed to attend a property on their own and have been provided with lockbox access codes to gain entry without meeting a property owner, realtor, or authorized representative.

The OPP is concerned about the significant safety risks associated with this scam. Homeowners, prospective buyers, and neighbours may unexpectedly encounter strangers on a property, creating confusion and the potential for confrontation. In addition, victims of these scams risk providing personal information or financial deposits to fraudsters.

The OPP reminds residents and prospective renters to take precautions when searching for rental accommodations.

Rental Scam Prevention Tips

Verify rental listings through multiple sources and confirm they are associated with a legitimate, local real estate brokerage or property management company;

Research the individual or company advertising the property and independently verify contact information;

Be cautious of rental rates significantly lower than comparable properties in the area;

Never rely solely on information posted on third-party rental websites;

Ensure a realtor, landlord, property manager, or authorized representative is present when viewing a property;

Be suspicious of anyone who provides lockbox access codes by text message or telephone and directs you to view a property alone;

Never send money, deposits, gift cards, cryptocurrency, or e-transfers before verifying the legitimacy of a rental listing;

Ask questions and request documentation proving ownership or authority to rent the property;

Reverse-search property photos online, as scammers frequently reuse images from legitimate listings;

If an offer seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Anyone who believes they may have been targeted by this scam, or who has suffered a financial loss, is encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

The OPP continues to encourage residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity. Taking a few extra minutes to verify a rental listing can help prevent fraud and keep our communities safe.

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