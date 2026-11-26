Bethell Hospice to celebrate annual Light & Love Campaign Tree Lighting

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

On December 3, the Bethell Hospice Foundation will gather for this year’s annual Tree Lighting Event, part of their Celebration of Light and Love Holiday Campaign.

The tree lighting ceremony and reception will take place at Bethell Hospice starting at 7 p.m. All guests and attendees will be able to go to the Inglewood Community Centre to listen to a performance by Mayfield Secondary School Concert Choir, who will sing a variety of holiday songs and carols for all to enjoy.

All participants will then be led by a candlelight procession down the driveway of Inglewood Community Centre to the front doors of Bethell Hospice, where the outdoor trees will be covered and lit with Christmas lights.

After all the trees have been lit, attendees will be invited to listen to the names of those remembered as they will be read aloud by a volunteer from the hospice.

This annual event helps to bring together the community and support the services and programs that are offered at Bethell Hospice.

Last year, the Celebration of Light and Love Holiday campaign raised more than $240,000 and over 400 names were read aloud and honored during the tree lighting.

This year, Bethell Hospice hopes to see those numbers grow.

“Each gift, made in memory or in honour of a family member or friend, is symbolized by a light on the outdoor trees and represents memories that will live on forever,” says Bethell Hospice. “While many of those remembered are individuals whose lives were directly touched by Bethell Hospice, members of the community also take the opportunity to remember special individuals in their lives. Every Light & Love participant makes a real difference and helps to welcome the holiday season in a very meaningful way,” says Bethell Hospice.

This year’s campaign has received sponsorship from Barlett Tree Experts, the Fines Family and the Ledson Family.

To donate to the Celebration of Light and Love campaign please call 905-838-3534 or donate online at bethellhospicelightandlove.ca.

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