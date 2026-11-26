Annual Udder Tournament raises over $62,000 for Bethell Hospice

November 26, 2026 · 0 Comments

By KATHRYN FRASER

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

From November 6 to 8, the Annual Udder Tournament returned with 30 women’s hockey teams competing at the Caledon East Community Complex to come out on top as the winner and receive the title Udder Champion.

The weekend was filled with competitive hockey games, food, raffles and a silent auction in support of Bethell Hospice Foundation.

The Udder Tournament was first created in recognition of Donna DeBoer, one of the founding members of Caledon Women’s Hockey League.

After a courageous battle against brain cancer, DeBoer passed away in 2011, and the Annual Udder Tournament has continued to be held each year to remember and celebrate DeBoer.

Last year the Udder Tournament raised more than $57,300, which was increased this year with a grand total of $62,336.71 raised in support of Bethell Hospice Foundation.

Wrapping up the weekend the tournament with 3120 minutes of ice time, 450 hockey players, 258 goals scored, 215 volunteers, 109 Auction items, 307 items sold by Scotiabank, 14 Mother/Daughter duos, two finals that went into overtime and one team receiving the title of Udder Champion, the annual tournament was a success.

“What an incredible weekend! As we wrap up the 12th Anniversary of the Udder Tournament, we want to take a moment to thank everyone who helped make this year so special,” said the Udder Tournament Committee. “To our amazing sponsors, generous donors, dedicated volunteers, and all the teams and players who joined us, thank you! Your support, generosity, and commitment are what keep this tournament going year after year.

“A special thank you to everyone who contributed to our silent auction, raffle, participant bags, hospitality room, and all the behind-the-scenes details that make this event such a success. We truly couldn’t do it without you! Most importantly, thank you for helping us continue to support Bethell Hospice and make a meaningful difference in our community.”

For more information about the Udder Tournament, check out their social media pages.

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