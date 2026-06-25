Agricultural Society is full speed ahead with Canada Day fun

June 25, 2026 · 0 Comments

By BROCK WEIR

Another successful Caledon Fair is in the books after festivities this past weekend, but the Caledon Agricultural Society is not taking a break – it’s full speed ahead with Canada Day fun.

The Society will once again host the Caledon Canada Day and Strawberry Festival at the Caledon Village Fairgrounds on Wednesday, July 1.

Featuring free admission, the day includes free balloons and a piece of Canada’s Birthday Cake at 12 noon, a classic car show, an all-day strawberry breakfast, a barbecue with strawberry desserts, a vendors’ village, craft show, and much more.

The day begins at 8 a.m. with the start of the pancake breakfast, followed by the opening of the vendor village and food booth at 9 a.m.

Additional attractions, such as the car show, pony rides, petting zoo, and more begin at 10 a.m., followed by the opening of the Bavarian Garden at 11 a.m.

The formal part of the day is expected to begin at 11.30 a.m., with opening ceremonies at 12 noon.

The day’s entertainment includes Anthony the Drummer at 9.30 a.m., Four Paws Flying Entertainment dog agility at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., The Wanted Band at 1 p.m., and a presentation for the best entries in the Car Show at 2.30 p.m.

While Caledon’s celebrations focus on the sweeter side of Canada, elsewhere in Peel, there’s something for every taste.

Mississauga’s celebrations will run from 4 – 10.30 p.m. with a showcase of Canada’s rising music stars and biggest acts:

4:00 pm – DJ Jelz live spinning the Splash Party at the Fountain

6:05 pm – Sauga Sound Collective; Bombastic global beat makers at the saugaLIVE Stage

6:20 pm – Official Ceremony with Mayor Carolyn Parrish and Members of Council

6:40 pm – Freestyle Soccer Show at the North Side Stage

7:00 pm – Tedy, Pop-power house and rising star at the saugaLIVE Stage

7:30 pm – Sauga Sound Collective; Bombastic global beat makers, at the North Side Stage

8:00 pm – Aiona Santana, Latin-pop star at the saugaLIVE Stage

8:35 pm – Sauga Sound Collective x Freestyle Soccer show at the North Side Stage

9:00 pm – bbno$, rapper and viral TikTok sensation at the saugaLIVE Stage

10:00 pm – Fireworks finale presented by Tim Hortons

Young revellers will also have the chance to participate in Camp Canuck, featuring a fountain plash party, soccer stylings, story times presented by the Mississauga Public Library and much more.

For further information, visit https://www.mississauga.ca/arts-and-culture/events/canada-day-2026.

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