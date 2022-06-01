York United advance to Canadian Championship semifinal, fall to Cavalry at home

June 1, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Robert Belardi

York United advance to the Canadian Championship semifinals following a 2-2(4-3) victory over Pacific FC on spot kicks last Tuesday.

Following a few days out in Victoria, B.C., York united took on Pacific FC twice in span of a few days, for both league and cup play.

Following a 0-0 result in league play, it was quite the pulsating match between the two sides to advance in the Canadian Championship.

In the 11-minute, the first goal made its way in. A corner from Pacific midfielder Luca Ricci found Amer Didic in the area and the defender’s header made its way past goalkeeper Niko Giantsopoulos.

Just 14 minutes later, York United immediately struck back with a corner kick play on their own.

Diyaeddine Abzi’s lovely ball to the back-post was thrusted in by the club’s anchor Roger Thompson to equalize. And York United weren’t quite finished there.

A huge goal kick from Giantsopoulos found Osaze De Rosario who headed the ball onward to Sebastián Gutiérrez. He moved the ball to Lowell Wright, who whipped in a cross and found the head of De Rosario, who guided the ball into the back of the net.

Skipping over the 97-minute in stoppage time, where Pacific FC managed to squeak one in and it was their central defender at it once again. Didic struck the ball with his left boot from outside the 18-yard area, low and to the far post finding a way past Giantsopoulos to send this game to penalties.

After Diyaeddine Abzi opened the scoring, Giansopoulos denied Alejandro Díaz Liceága.

Pacific and York exchanged penalties back and forth before United defender Eduardo Jesus skied one over the bar.

Djenairo Daniels and Jordan Wilson both converted the next two penalties. Marco Bustos – widely renowned as arguably the best player in the Canadian Premier League – stepped up to the spot and Giantsopoulos denied him, giving York United the victory.

Returning home following an emphatic win, York United found themselves struggling to put the ball into the back of the net.

In the 56-minute, Wright and De Rosario connected again; this time, De Rosario tipped the ball over the bar with a left-footed volley.

Chrisnovic N’Sa, found De Rosario at the near post with a ball in the 58-minute and De Rosario couldn’t direct the ball on goal.

Squandering too many opportunities on goal, meant York United would pay a price.

Sergio Camargo’s nifty run into the area found Aribim Pepple in front of goal. His first shot was blocked by Dominick Zator but the second-chance effort was swiftly finished into the back of the net as the substitutes combined for the go-ahead and only goal of the game.

To add insult to injury, York United defender Chrisnovic N’Sa’s foul on substitute Bradley Vliet, earned him a second yellow card and a red card, removing him from the game.

In a week full of highs and lows, York United look to get back on track this Saturday on the road in Halifax as the boys take on the HFX Wanderers.

Kick-off is at 2.00 p.m. EST.

