WORKSITE FATALITY

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are were on the scene last week assisting with a worksite fatality.

“On September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:41 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of an unresponsive male outside a residential property on Castlederg Side Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that a male worker was hit by a heavy piece of equipment. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“The name of the deceased has not yet been released to allow for family notifications.”

The Ontario Ministry of Labour (MOL) and the Federal Department of Labour were notified and are investigating. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are assisting with the investigation.

LOADED GUN SEIZED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a loaded handgun during a routine traffic stop.

“On September 15, 2022, at approximately 12:41 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop while on regular patrol in the area of Larson Peak Road near Learmont Avenue,” say Police. “The preliminary investigation led officers to search the vehicle for cannabis. A loaded handgun was subsequently located. All four occupants were placed under arrest for the unlawful possession of a firearm.”

As a result of the investigation, Ravjit Sanghera, 20, of Caledon, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of firearms or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, two counts

Fail to comply with probation order

Jaisal Kumaraguru, 18, of Mississauga, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Jelani Griffith, 18, of Brampton, was charged with:

Obstruct peace officer

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Failure to comply with release order

Failure to comply with undertaking

All three accused were held for a Bail Hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville.

The charges have not been proven.

A fourth occupant, a 17-year-old male from Brampton, was also charged with:

Unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Possession of a firearm knowing serial number has been tampered with

Possession of loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Have care or control of vehicle with cannabis in open original packaging

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on November 28, 2022, to answer to the charges. A general provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (Y.C.J.A) prohibits the release of the name of a Young Person and therefore, the identity of the Young Person involved in this investigation will be withheld.

The charges have not been proven.

“If you observe unusual activity in your community, report it immediately to police by calling 911. Make note of vehicle licence plates if you can. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 upon an arrest.”

NUMEROUS CHARGES

FOLLOWING SEARCH WARRANT

Officers from the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) seized a quantity of cocaine and charged two individuals with drug related charges as a result of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation in Dufferin County.

“On September 14, 2022, members of the Dufferin Street Crime Unit (CSCU), with the assistance of both the Nottawasaga (CSCU) and Caledon (CSCU), Central Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Central Region Canine Services executed two search warrants, one in the Town of Bolton and the other in Adjala-Tosorontio,” say Police. “In addition to the warrants, an individual identified as a suspect in the investigation was arrested in the Town of Orangeville by the Central Region Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU).”

As a result of the investigation, the following was seized:

Cocaine

$50,000 Canadian Currency (approximately)

Loaded .22 calibre rifle with a loaded magazine

Ammunition

Vacuum sealer with bags

Scale and packaging materials

2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT8 (approx. value $70,000) – seized as proceeds of crime

In addition to the seizure, two people were charged with the following offences.

Corey Byer, 38, from Bolton has been charged with:

Traffick in Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime – over $5000

Ryan Croft, 39, from Adjala-Tosorontio has been charged with:

Careless storage of firearm

Unauthorized possession of firearm

Possession of proceeds obtained by crime – over $5000

Both accused are scheduled to attend the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in November 2022 to answer to their charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation of any other criminal activity is asked to contact Dufferin OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit your information online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/.

NEW DETACHMENT COMMANDER

The Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is excited to announce and welcome their new Detachment Commander, Inspector MaryLouise Kearns.

“Inspector Kearns began her career with the Ontario Provincial Police in 1994 in Haldimand County,” say Police. “She went on to work in various areas and roles, including the Criminal Investigations Branch, Organized Crime enforcement Bureau, Biker Enforcement Unit, West Region Crime, Abuse Issues, and various leadership front-line roles throughout the Province. Interestingly, she also served as a Sergeant in Caledon.

“Inspector Kearns holds a Bachelor of Arts (Criminology) from the University of Toronto and is the recipient of the Police Exemplary Service Medal. Inspector Kearns possesses diverse investigative experience along with extensive Detachment knowledge. She is very passionate and will be a great addition to not only the Caledon Detachment, but to the whole community.”

