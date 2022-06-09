WORKSITE DEATH INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are assisting with a death investigation at a worksite in the Town of Caledon.

“On June 1, 2022, shortly after 8:30 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of an unresponsive male at a worksite on Abbotside Way, near Kennedy Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that a male was hit by a heavy excavation truck. The male was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

The deceased has been identified as Ernesto Campoli, 62, of Woodbridge.

The Ontario Ministry of Labour (MOL) and the Federal Department of Labour were notified and are investigating. The Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and OPP Forensic Identification Unit (FIS) are assisting with the investigation.

RECORD CHECKS MOVING ONLINE

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is moving record checks online as of June 13, 2022. The new process will allow those living in OPP-policed communities to submit requests for police record checks at opp.ca/recordchecks.

The online application process will allow members of the public to apply quickly, easily and securely for:

Criminal Record Check (CRC)

Criminal Record and Judicial Matters Check (CRJMC)

Vulnerable Sector Check (VSC)

OPP Non-Parent Custody Check (LE213)

Payment will be collected electronically as part of the online application process, with results delivered directly to the applicant through a secure portal link.

The fees for record checks remain unchanged:

Record checks: $41.00

Fingerprints: $90.00

Volunteer checks: free

Additional information will be available for the public at opp.ca/recordchecks as of June 13, 2022.

“On average, the OPP completes 140,000 police record checks every year,” said Deputy Commissioner Chris Harkins, Field Operations. “We are so pleased to launch the new online system, which will significantly streamline the application process for both our members and the public. Moving police record checks online allows the OPP to efficiently and effectively meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

IMPAIRED DRIVING

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a person with impaired operation after a traffic complaint.

“On June 7, 2022, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Dufferin OPP received a traffic complaint of a possible impaired driver in the area of Riddell Road and Centennial Road in the Town of Orangeville,” say Police. “A quick-acting Dufferin OPP officer was able to locate the vehicle and driver in the Town of Mono. The officer commenced an investigation into the traffic complaint, which led into an impaired operation investigation.”

As a result of the investigation, Kendra Neil, 28-year-old, from Mono has been charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80 plus

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville, in August of 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The accused’s driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days and their vehicle impounded for seven days.

“The Dufferin OPP would like to thank members of the public for communicating traffic complaints such as this. Your assistance is greatly appreciated and you contribute to saving lives by removing impaired drivers from our roads.

“The Dufferin OPP reminds motorists to plan ahead when consuming alcohol or drugs. Use a designated driver, cab, rideshare, public transit or stay overnight. Any amount of alcohol or drugs can impair your ability to make sound judgements. One bad decision could destroy or end your life, destroy or end the life of another person and leave countless people heartbroken.

“The Dufferin OPP is committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca”

