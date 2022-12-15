Wolfpack tier one basketball team wins silver medal

By Robert Belardi

The Robert F. Hall Wolfpack senior boys’ basketball team took home the silver medal at the Port Credit tournament last week.

The Wolfpack fell to Brampton Centennial Secondary School 63-43 in the finals.

It was an excellent tournament and a great experience for the boys.

It all began on the front foot.

The Wolfpack took on the Lorne Park Spartans in their opening game and won convincingly with a 77-44 victory. Julian Longo led the group with 17 points in the game.

Tayden Cooper had 14 points and Calum Fleming had 13.

In the second game, which happened to be the semi-finals of the tournament, the Wolfpack took on the hosts.

The boys manhandled Port Credit in the semi-finals by a score of 79-54.

Lucas Macklem scored 31 points in the game. Gabriel Chocano had 18 and Julian Longo had 10.

In the finals, Macklem – who was on a scoring spree – had 21 points in the loss. Fleming was right behind him with eight points of his own.

There wasn’t much of a break for the Wolfpack as the boys were in action this past Monday up against St. Roch. Showing no signs of rust, the Wolfpack took down St. Roch 63-56.

Gabriel Chocano led the team with 13 points. Tayden Cooper had 11 points of his own to add to the scoresheet.

With this victory, the Wolfpack lead the North Division standings to start off the year.

The Wolfpack took on Ascension of Our Lord Catholic Secondary School on Wednesday as The Citizen went to press. Results can be found on ropssaa.org.

