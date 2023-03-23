Wild & Free: Spring art exhibition opens at Headwaters Arts Gallery

March 23, 2023

By Zachary Roman

Spring is a time to celebrate growth and new life.

That’s why Headwaters Arts has chosen Wild & Free as the theme for its third members’ exhibition of 2023. The beauty of nature has long been an inspiration for artists, and Headwaters Arts’ Chair of Communications Sue Powell said Wild & Free will get everyone excited for Spring.

Powell describes the exhibition as vibrant, colourful and explosive. It will feature expressions of flora and fauna from 35 artists in the Headwaters region, seven of whom are from Caledon.

The exhibition began on March 22 at the Headwaters Arts Gallery, which is located in the Alton Mill Arts Centre. On March 25 from 1 to 3 p.m. there will be an opening exhibition where attendees can meet the artists.

There will be a total of 47 selected pieces on display in a variety of mediums such as oil, watercolour and acrylic paintings, pastels, textiles, encaustic/mixed media, prints, photogram, fine art photography, mixed media mosaic, clay, metal and acrylic/paper.

One of the artists to be featured in Wild & Free is Lynn Gilbank of Mono, who is showing her textile work entitled “Curious Kit”. She said it’s a symbol of a young and curious creature who “embodies the meaning of innocence and the ability to be free from fear and open to exploration.”

Another artist to be featured is Anita Pietras of Brampton, who will be displaying her pastel work that celebrates new blooms entitled “Hello Gorgeous.”

“Crocuses are some of the earliest blooming flowers of the new season, as are the beautiful blooms of a magnolia tree… a delight for any artist and person,” said Pietras. “The rays of the sun, that new and exciting splash of colour… our spirits seem to vibrate with a new sense of rebirth and creative energy.”

Those interested will be able to view the Wild & Free exhibition until April 23 by visiting the Headwaters Arts Gallery between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., Wednesday to Sunday.

