"Welcome Back Doug Ford Party" set

February 15, 2023

OUR READERS WRITE

Want to attend a party—a family friendly party with the purpose of voicing opposition to the Doug Ford Conservative agenda? Then circle Saturday, February 25 in your calendar and attend the Welcome Back Party at Queen’s Park from approximately 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day. It’s been timed to coincide with the opening of the Legislature earlier that week.

This event is being spearheaded the Greenbelt Guardians with the active support of a broad-based coalition of environmentalists, teachers, nurses, trade unions, CUPE, and other organizations and individuals who are alarmed at the direction Doug Ford is leading this province in. The motto is I HEED – Indigenous peoples, Health, Education, the Environment and Democracy.

Its purpose to voice opposition to this government’s truly awful polices such as Highway 413, the attack on the Greenbelt, the neutering of conservation authorities, and a long list of other issues, such as capping nurses and overworked medical workers pay to one per cent per annum under Bill 124.

Although this is very much a protest, the organizers stress it will also very much a fun-filled occasion with music, singing, and dancing. A website has been created to publicize the party and will be updated as more details are ironed out. Here is the official website www.welcomebackdoug.com.

Dan O’Reilly

Caledon

