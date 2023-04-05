We must keep the momentum going on TB file

April 5, 2023 · 0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Last week, on March 24, 2023, was World Tuberculosis Day – a day to honour the millions of people affected by tuberculosis and to raise awareness about the suffering caused by this disease.

This year’s World TB Day was a success, with over 45 Canadian landmarks lit red nationwide, multiple published letters to the editors, and an uproar of recognition on social media. The Canadian public and parliamentarians heard the voices of tuberculosis advocates from across the country, holding the Canadian government accountable for its domestic and international tuberculosis elimination commitments.

As we move past World Tuberculosis Day, we must keep this momentum going. We must continue to hold the Canadian government accountable and demand that Canada upscale its efforts substantially to make progress toward tuberculosis elimination and achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. Our most urgent needs include developing a national tuberculosis elimination strategy, increasing investments in grassroots organizations, and addressing the specific needs of the most at-risk populations in Canada.

Canada must take a stand to lead the global tuberculosis elimination movement. Such an opportunity for renewed commitment and global leadership is available at the second United Nations High-Level Meeting on TB this September 2023. We hope to see Canada engage with world leaders and advocate to end the global tuberculosis epidemic.

It is time for Canada to make tuberculosis a top priority.

Victoria Cassar

Caledon

Readers Comments (0)