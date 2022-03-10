We are still here!

by ALLAN THOMPSON

by ALLAN THOMPSON

These words spoken by Ukrainian President Zelensky are both inspiring and a global symbol of resilience.

Here at home in Caledon, our Ukrainian Community echoed those words as we gathered at Town Hall on March 6 in solidarity to Ukraine.

Did you know that Caledon is home to a large Ukrainian community in Terra Cotta called Polawa. Many residents have contacted us asking how they can help the Canadian Ukrainian Congress is accepting donations that go directly to those in need in the Ukraine and for those fleeing the Country for safety.

To donate go to UCC.CA.

As we continue to pray and hope for peace in Ukraine, we are starting to Get Back to Caledon Life.

It will be a long time before we really understand the full impacts the last two years have had on us.

From where I stand as Mayor and Peel Regional Councillor, I can say for sure that our Public Health professionals, our front-line healthcare and food supply workers are the true heroes of our time and they deserve our respect and gratitude.

Dr. Lawrence Loh has led Peel Public Health throughout this unprecedented time. He has guided, advised and held steadfast to protect our communities and Peel citizens, there are no words that can express our collective thanks for his dedication and service.

This spring brings renewed hope and optimism as we reconnect and rebuild as a community and it’s more important than ever that we continue to support, shop and #LovelocalCaledon.

