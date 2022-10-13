“We Are Hockey” opens Saturday at PAMA

October 13, 2022 · 0 Comments

Peel Art Gallery, Museum and Archives (PAMA) invites you to visit historic downtown Brampton on Saturday, Oct. 15 for an opening reception and panel discussion for our newest exhibition, We Are Hockey, on loan from the South Asian Studies Institute.

PAMA showcases Peel’s remarkable diversity, culture, and history and is pleased to host this important exhibition. We hope that visitors will enjoy learning about hockey’s history makers.

Ice hockey is seen as a fixture of Canadian culture, yet the game has traditionally been represented by white players. We Are Hockey is centred around the experiences of people of colour who play hockey. It provides visibility to their stories and highlights the historic and persistent racial inequalities in the game.

Challenging traditional ideas about the game, this exhibition provides an opportunity to celebrate some of Canada’s unsung hockey heroes. It features the voices of players who share the challenges and racism they face as they play the game they love. While celebrating the successes of athletes the exhibition will challenge visitors to rethink who they see as the face of hockey in Canada.

Visit pama.peelregion.ca to learn more.

Readers Comments (0)