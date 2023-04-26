WAREHOUSE THEFT INVESTIGATION

Members of the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to multiple thefts from a warehouse.

“On April 11, 2023, Caledon OPP received a report of multiple thefts from a warehouse on Coleraine Drive, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “Given the information received, including a suspect, the Caledon Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) authored a search warrant for a residence and two vehicles.

“On April 13, 2023, the Caledon CSCU, with the assistance of Caledon OPP officers and the Dufferin CSCU, executed the search warrants. Multiple items were seized such as Apple watches and earpods.”

As a result of the investigation, Jagroop Sangha, 28, of Brampton, was changed with:

Theft over $5000

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 11, 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver with impaired operation.

“On April 18, 2023, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Caledon OPP received a traffic complaint from a concerned motorist,” say Police. “A vehicle was described to be operating in an unsafe manner. An officer located the vehicle as it was turning southbound on Highway 10 from Olde Base Line Road. During the course of the investigation, the officer formed grounds that the driver’s ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Mehakdeep Singh, 26, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 4, 2023, to answer to the charge. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14.

The charge has not been proven.

“Caledon OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the member of the public who placed the call to police. The report may have saved a life. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

“You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.”

For more information about the penalties of driving impaired, visit: https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.

COLLISION INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a serious three-vehicle collision on Highway 10, in the Town of Caledon.

“On April 24, 2023, shortly after 2:00 P.M., officers and emergency crews responded to a three-vehicle collision on Highway 10, near Boston Mills Road,” say Police. “The three involved drivers were transported to hospital, including one via air ambulance. Two individuals sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Highway 10 in both directions between Olde Base Line Road and King Street was closed for several hours while the OPP Technical Collision Investigators and Reconstructionists assisted with the investigation. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122.

COLLISION LEADS TO

IMPAIRED CHARGES

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver involved in a single motor vehicle collision with impaired operation.

“On April 20, 2023, shortly before 2:00 p.m., Caledon OPP and emergency crew responded to a single motor vehicle rollover collision on Heart Lake Road, near Charleston Sideroad,” say Police. “The investigation led officers to form grounds to arrest the driver for impaired operation.”

As a result, William Butt, 71, of Caledon, was subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle with open container of liquor

“The injuries sustained as a result of the collision were not life threatening,” Police continue. “The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on May 18, 2023, to answer to the charges. The driver’s licence was suspended for 90 days, and the vehicle impounded for 14.”

The charges have not been proven.

“Drivers continue to take chances. It’s simply not worth the risk. Motorists are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.”

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, and you never have to testify.

POLICE CONTINUE TO SEARCH FOR JON RILEY

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) continues to search for a Meaford resident who has now been missing for ten years.

“Jonathan (Jon) Riley left his home in Meaford on April 26, 2013, after leaving a handwritten note for his mother, indicating he was going to Toronto for a few days. He did not return,” Police say. “Jon was 46 years old when he went missing and is described as a 5 foot 9 inches (175 cm) tall, weighing approximately 220 pounds (100 kg) with short brown/grey hair and brown eyes.

“Before his disappearance, Jon had spent time in Ottawa and Toronto. He enjoyed hiking in the Bruce Trail area and often carried a green backpack. Investigators ask that anyone who has hiked the area contact police if they recall seeing a backpack.”

Jon’s family and police continue to appeal for any information from the public. Anyone with any information is asked to call the OPP non-emergency line at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit tips online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca/submit-a-tip.

A video, with additional information about this case, is available on YouTube at youtu.be/E3QVm1FUV74.

“Jon was loved by his family, who has never given up hope of finding him,” said Detective Inspector Jennifer Patton. “Investigators need your help to bring Jon’s family much needed answers to what happened to him.”

