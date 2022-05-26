VICTIM IN FATAL COLLISION IDENTIFIED

May 26, 2022 · 0 Comments

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal collision on Charleston Sideroad in the Town of Caledon.

“On May 17, 2022, at approximately 7:52 p.m., officers and emergency crews responded to a two-vehicle collision on Charleston Sideroad near Shaws Creek Road,” say Police. “One victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second victim was transported to hospital for minor injuries.”

The deceased has been identified as Milo Yekmalian, 18, of Caledon.

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestoppers.ca.

ARSON INVESTIGATIONS

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are requesting the public’s assistance in an ongoing arson investigation.

“On April 20, 2022, at approximately 2:57 a.m., an officer conducting speed enforcement in the area of Mayfield Road and Coleraine Drive in the Town of Caledon observed smoke,” say Police. “While investigating its origin, a dump truck fully engulfed in flames was located at a business on Coleraine Drive. After a series of explosions, seven dump trucks were destroyed, and an eighth was damaged.

“Caledon Fire and Emergency Services, the OPP’s Forensic Identification Services and USAR CBRNE Response Team (UCRT), along with the Office of the Fire Marshall were all engaged in the investigation.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional investigations are underway in Bolton.

“On April 29, 2022, at approximately 11:52 p.m., an officer conducting a general patrol in the Bolton area observed a large fire,” said Police. “Two large trucks were located fully engulfed in flames at a business on Simpson Road. It was later determined that four vehicles were damaged by the fire; two of the vehicles’ cab areas had been completely consumed.”

Caledon Fire and Emergency Services and OPP’s Forensic Identification Services were also engaged in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2018 Toyota RAV4 or RAV4 Hybrid. The front right bumper may be pulled away slightly. Anyone with information is asked to contact Caledon OPP at 905-284-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122.

STOLEN TRUCK

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid charges in relation to a stolen truck from the Scarborough area.

“On May 12, 2022, at approximately 11:20 a.m., Caledon OPP was alerted of a stolen vehicle in the area of Polenta Crescent in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “When officers arrived, one suspect was taken into custody for being in possession of property obtained by crime, while another fled the scene in a black BMW SUV.

“In the recovered truck, officers located stolen transport truck tires (approximate value of $40,000). The investigation revealed that the cargo was linked to a break and enter that occurred that same morning in the Cambridge area.”

The Caledon Community Street Crime Unit is continuing the investigation alongside police agencies from surrounding jurisdictions.

As a result of the arrest, Pushpinder Dhillon, 30, of Brampton was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Resist peace officer

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 28, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged two individuals in possession of stolen mail and drugs.

“On May 19, 2022, at approximately 2:27 p.m., a Caledon Community Street Crime officer was conducting a general patrol in the area of Hurontario Street and Mayfield Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “At that time, the officer entered into an investigation of a suspicious vehicle. As a result of the initial observations, both the driver and passenger were arrested for being in possession of illegal drugs.”

A search of the vehicle revealed the following items:

Drugs including methamphetamine and heroin

Drivers’ licenses and bank card for other individuals

Mail belonging to numerous owners throughout Caledon

As a result of the investigation, the following charges were laid:

Jugraj Cheema, 30, of Brampton:

Operate a motor vehicle without insurance

Driving while under suspension

Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates

Colour coating obscuring interior

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Possession of an identify document

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Gurvinder Kang, 39, of Brampton:

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of an identify document

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Heroin

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Failure to comply with release order (two counts)

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on July 25, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Arrests have also been made in a separate stolen vehicle investigation.

“On May 22, 2022, at approximately 7:28 a.m., officers were alerted of two suspicious vehicles parked at the walking trail between Mill Street and Mississauga Road in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The initial investigation revealed that both vehicles had been reported stolen.

“Officers attended and located two individuals that were sleeping in one of the vehicles. They were both arrested for being in possession of property obtained by crime. Additionally, illegal drugs were also found in the vehicles.”

As a result of the investigation, James Fobert, 40, of Mississauga was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts)

Failure to comply with undertaking

Breach of recognizance

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Shelleen Bedward, 33, of no fixed address was charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (two counts)

Failure to comply with undertaking

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Other drugs

Possession of a Schedule I substance – Cocaine

Both accused are scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on August 4, 2022, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

Readers Comments (0)