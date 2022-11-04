Veteran takes comfort that War Amps will continue to serve

November 4, 2022

Our Readers Write

I served as a Lieutenant with the Queen’s Own Rifles regiment in the Second World War. In 1945, in the Rhine Valley, Germany, I was injured by an anti-personnel mine explosion, resulting in the loss of my left leg below the knee.

When I returned home from the war, I joined The War Amps and have been a member ever since. This Association was started by First World War amputee veterans to help each other adapt to their new reality as amputees.

In 1975, The War Amps established the Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides young amputees with financial assistance for artificial limbs and peer support from fellow amputees. The veteran members wanted to ensure that young amputees have the vital support they need, and it makes me very happy to see it’s still going strong today!

I also take great comfort in knowing that Champs will continue to move the organization forward and keep spreading the message of remembrance, even after I no longer can. Through The War Amps Operation Legacy program, Champs have taken up the torch of remembrance to commemorate the sacrifices of those who served and continue to serve.

I can say with pride that the legacy and sacrifices my comrades and I have left behind will be remembered long into the future.

Charlie Jefferson, 98

Member of The War Amps

Ottawa

