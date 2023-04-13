Current & Past Articles » Letters

Underspending is not “fiscal
responsibility,” says reader

April 13, 2023   ·   0 Comments

OUR READERS WRITE

Brian Perras’ letter (March 30, 2023) about underspending is based on the assumption the government COMPLETED the assigned and funded tasks.

The reality of “underspending” is that government fails to accomplish the assignment because they withheld the approved funds.

Vastly different from the “fiscal responsibility” referenced by Perras.

Reggressives are particularly guilty after having taken credit for passing funded legislation but quietly failing to fully underwrite and, thus, failing to complete the program.

Géza Gáspárdy

Brampton



         

