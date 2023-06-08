Two tiers aren’t solution to healthcare

OUR READERS WRITE

I’m a palliative care patient at Doane House Hospice and the Odette Cancer Center at Sunnybrook. I’ve encountered many roadblocks along my journey but nothing compared to people living outside the GTHA.

The wait lists are long, just like a back log after a highway closer, however the solution is not a two-tiered system.

The barriers to health care are numerous, from access to a family doctor, family support, location, language, age and financial resources. Privatizing health care will only exacerbate the problem.

Doug cut $22 million from our health care budget this year alone. I implore our Provincial government and Doug Ford not to privatize our healthcare.

Trina Miner

Beeton

