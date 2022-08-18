Two new baseball diamonds coming to Bolton

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

Diamonds are expected to open in 2023

By Zachary Roman

Bolton ball players will have two new baseball diamonds to play on next summer.

On August 10, the Town of Caledon announced it had begun the process of building two new baseball diamonds that will be part of a sports park located at the corner of Duffy’s Lane and Emil Kolb Parkway in Bolton.

The announcement was made at a ground-breaking ceremony with representatives from the Town, Toronto and Region Conservation Authority (TRCA), and Caledon Minor Baseball Association present.

The two new diamonds will be lit and are expected to be complete by June 2023.

Space is being reserved at the sports park — which is being entirely funded by Town of Caledon development charge revenue — for a washroom and concession building in the future.

There’s also going to be a parking lot built to accommodate the park.

The TRCA and the Town of Caledon entered into a property management agreement to make the sports park a reality. The property at Duffy’s Lane and Emil Kolb Parkway is actually owned by the TRCA and due to this, the Town will manage the sports park as parkland. The Town and TRCA have several such agreements already, for Jack Garratt Park, Dick’s Dam Park, Edelweiss Park, and the Palgrave Tennis Club.

“Today is an exciting day for Caledon youth as we continue to add to our sports parks with two new baseball diamonds,” said Mayor Allan Thompson in the Town’s announcement. “As we continue to grow, it is important to invest in outdoor amenities to stay active and involved within our community. I look forward to seeing the Caledon Minor Baseball Association playing in these diamonds and games being enjoyed by families, friends and residents.”

