Two days of world-class music coming to Caledon

July 21, 2022 · 0 Comments

Tickets on sale for Caledon Music Festival

By Zachary Roman

Musical talent from all around will be descending on the Town of Caledon for the Caledon Music Festival.

The festival, which takes place on the first weekend of August, will feature world-class classical musicians performing in intimate settings.

Festival organizer Terry Lim calls it a rare chance to see big players in the world of classical music on a small stage.

There are going to be two concerts that make up the Caledon Music Festival. The first will be held on August 6 at Windrush Estate Winery in Palgrave. Beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The event is called “Tasting Notes.” It is set to combine a wine tasting with a classical music concert and promises to “create a multi-sensory experience” and add “a fun and accessible twist to a sophisticated cultural offering.”

Lim explained he was looking for venues that had a grand piano to perform at, as that opens up a wide range of music for the artists to play, and ended up discovering Windrush. “This is a beautiful spot. It’s so beautiful I gasped when I walked in because it was so nice. The owners took a lot of care with the things that are in the venue,” said Lim. “We tried a sound check in the venue just to see what the acoustics were like and they sounded beautiful.”

The Windrush concert will feature piano trios, soprano singing and chamber work.

The second concert is taking place on August 7 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. It begins at 2 p.m. and will feature many talented string players in larger groups. Lim himself will be playing the flute at the concert at the Arts Centre.

Lim said it was hard to gather such a talented group of musicians for a weekend in the summer because they’re all very busy with concerts and festivals. He said musicians are flying in for the festival, and that they’re really excited about the repertoire that is planned because it is challenging but beautiful.

Here are the names and instruments of the musicians that will be coming to share their talent in Caledon next month: Sarah Kim (violin), Drew Comstock (cello), Emily Vondresjova (soprano), Catherine Gray (viola), Geoffrey Conquer (piano), Terry Lim (flute), Hez Leung (viola), Douglas Kwon (violin), and Andrew Ascenzo (cello).

Tickets to the Caledon Music Festival can be found on its website at caledonmusicfest.ca.

For the August 6 concert at Windrush, general admission tickets are $45 and tickets for youth and students are $25.

Only 100 tickets are available, but Lim said some tickets are still left.

For the August 7 concert at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, ticket prices are the same, and a maximum of 125 will be sold.

Tickets for that show are still available too.

Readers Comments (0)