Town testing dead geese for Avian Flu

March 23, 2023

Birds found in Bolton stormwater pond

By Zachary Roman

The Town is testing some dead geese for Avian Flu, but there’s no need for the public to be concerned.

However, it is pertinent that residents take necessary cautions to prevent any possible spread of the disease.

On March 17, the Town of Caledon announced its municipal law enforcement division was following up on reports of dead geese in a Bolton stormwater pond. As a result of this, the Town is recommending that residents take some precautions while the birds are tested for Avian Flu at the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative.

According to the Town, there’s no indicators of increased risk of Avian Flu being spread to humans at this time, and the risk of it spreading to humans is extremely rare in the first place.

“It’s recommended by the Public Health Agency of Canada that members of the public should not handle sick or dead wild birds or other wildlife, as they may be infected with diseases that can spread to humans,” said the Town in a statement. “Pets should also be kept away from sick or dead wildlife and be kept on leashes.”

At this time, to stop any potential spread of Avian Flu, Caledon’s Animal Services Division is recommending the use of bird feeders be discontinued. Animal services also recommends that birdbaths be temporarily removed from Caledon properties and that cats be kept inside.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, it’s natural for wild birds to carry avian influenza viruses, in Canada and around the world. Some birds can be infected and still appear healthy, while others may succumb to their illness. Avian Flu has the potential to spread to domestic poultry and mammals such as foxes who may eat infected birds.

Caledon residents are being asked to report any sick or dead wildlife by calling 311, and the Town emphasized again that residents should not touch any sick or dead wildlife.

Anyone with questions about sick or dead wildlife found on their property can call the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative at 1-866-673-4781.

