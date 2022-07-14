Town of Caledon’s summer camps for kids underway

By Zachary Roman

The nice weather is here and that means the Town of Caledon’s 2022 summer recreation activities have begun.

For kids, there’s summer camps happening at Town-owned recreation facilities across Caledon.

The Town has completely revamped its kids summer camps this year, and according to the Town’s website, the camps this year will feature tons of activities, variety, creativity and fun.

“During this camp, kids can try a number of different activities both indoors and out. Our daily adventures may include group games, science experiments, nature exploration, sports, crafts and more,” says the Town. “This year’s camp will look and feel different; the creative and energetic staff are planning and adapting activities to ensure safety for everyone.”

Upcoming camps for kids will take place on the following dates: July 18-22 and 25-29; August 2-5, 8-12, 15-19, 22-26; and August 29 to September 2. The camps, which run from 8:45 a.m. to 5:15 p.m., are for children ages 4 to 12. The cost to attend is $151.20 for a four-day week and $189 for a five-day week. The camps take place at the Albion Bolton Community Centre, Alton Community Centre (but only until July 29), Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness, Caledon Village Place (beginning August 2), Mayfield Recreation Complex, and Southfields Village Community Centre.

There are numerous general interest activities planned by the Town of Caledon for this summer, including multi-sport, rec at the park, basketball, badminton, art adventures, outdoor basketball, outdoor floor hockey, karate, tae kwon do, paint night, and archery for beginners.

There’s also mindful movers, little explorers, preschool dance, blooming littles, friends at play, active play, baker’s dozen, soccer, and young yogis. These activities complement the Town’s numerous fitness and swimming options.

To make all of this data accessible to Caledon residents, The Town has released a Summer 2022 Recreation Guide, which is available on its website at caledon.ca/en/living-here/recreation-programs.aspx.

For more information and to register for one of the Town’s programs, residents can visit that webpage. Residents can also register for programs by phone, by calling 905-584-2272 extension 7327.

Registration can also be completed in person at the Caledon Centre for Recreation and Wellness, Mayfield Recreation Complex, and Southfields Village Community Centre.

