Town of Caledon begins work on Active Transportation Master Plan

August 18, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

The Town of Caledon is beginning to plan what the future of active transportation might look like in our community.

On August 16, the Town announced it had begun work on developing an Active Transportation Master Plan (ATMP).

“The ATMP will identify a well-connected and safe active transportation network and its implementation strategy,” reads the announcement. “The ATMP will encourage residents and visitors to walk, bike, hike, and become more active as they live, work and play within the community.”

According to the Town, consultation and engagement opportunities regarding the plan will be made available to residents to offer their input.

The Town’s project manager, Sabrina Davidson, and subcontracted consultant project manager, Kalle Hakala, are encouraging feedback from the community.

Four dates and places for residents to offer feedback are planned so far: at the Bolton Summer Market on August 20, Caledon Seniors Centre Workshop on September 14, Alton Bicentennial on September 17, and Seniors Age Friendly Task Force Workshop in January 2023.

Davidson noted some consultations with community groups and pop-up consultations have happened already, as the consultation process began in June.

“The engagement piece is really at the forefront of this project,” said Davidson.

Active transportation is any form of human-powered movement, from walking, to skateboarding, to moving with mobility devices.

The Town said there are four main benefits to active transportation: It’s good for the environment, as it reduces emissions; it’s good for traffic as it reduces congestion; it’s good for people’s health as it keeps them active; and it’s good for the economy as it saves money on travel costs.

More specifically, the ATMP will be a thorough review of the Town’s pedestrian, cycling, and trails policies and plans. The goals of the ATMP are to visualize the future of active transportation in Caledon; identity gaps in the Town’s current active transportation network; identify and prioritize trails, routes, and facilities for people of all abilities; use the latest active transportation planning tools; and reflect the unique character of Caledon by consulting the community during the making of the plan.

A survey about the ATMP is currently available online at haveyoursaycaledon.ca/ATMP, and more information about the in person consultations is at that site too. The Town estimates its new ATMP will be complete in Fall 2023.

