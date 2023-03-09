Town conducting survey on future Caledon East Park addition

Skatepark, volleyball courts and outdoor fitness course among options for park

By Zachary Roman

The Town of Caledon would like to know what residents want to see added to Caledon East Park.

The Town has posted a survey regarding the building of a new feature in Caledon East Park. The survey is available on haveyoursaycaledon.ca and will be available until the end of the March.

According to municipal staff, the Town wants to build an active recreation feature at the park to support healthy living.

Some proposed features for the park include: a skatepark, pump track, mountain bike course, outdoor fitness course, outdoor exercise equipment, pickleball court or beach volleyball court.

In the survey, Caledon residents are asked to rank these features in order of most to least desired. They are also asked what ward they live in, how they would be traveling to the park and to indicate their age range.

“The feedback received from this survey will be used to identify the preferred park feature and ensure that the new facility meets the needs of the local residents,” said the Town on its website.

