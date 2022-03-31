Town asking province to set an 80-decibel limit on exhaust systems

March 31, 2022 · 0 Comments

Caledon Council exhausted by noisy vehicles

By Zachary Roman

The Town of Caledon is making some noise about vehicle exhausts that are too loud.

At Caledon Council’s March 29 meeting, it passed a motion to urge the Province of Ontario to take action on the problem, specifically by setting an exhaust noise limit of 80 decibels and providing local police with decibel monitor devices to aid in enforcement.

“For decades now, Caledon residents have been negatively impacted by noisy vehicle exhaust systems,” said the Town of Caledon in a statement.

A March 22 Caledon General Committee meeting report notes similar municipalities, such as the Town of Ajax, have brought forward similar motions to ask the provincial government to regulate noisy exhausts.

The report adds noisy exhaust systems have negative impacts for Caledon residents and their enjoyment of their homes and community.

As part of its motion, Council asked that Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation help ensure that exhaust systems with the capability of exceeding 80 decibels are not available for sale, or permitted at all, in Ontario.

Council also asked the ministry to consider reviewing and increasing penalties for those who do not comply with noise regulations on vehicle exhaust systems.

Finally, Council asked “that the Province of Ontario be requested to provide funding for police services in Ontario to be equipped with approved decibel monitor devices to aid in effective enforcement efforts.”

A copy of Council’s motion will be sent to the following parties: Ontario Minister of Transportation Caroline Mulroney, Solicitor General and Dufferin-Caledon MPP Sylvia Jones, all Peel municipalities, the Ontario Provincial Police, and the Peel Regional Police.

According to Section 75 of Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act, “Every motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle shall be equipped with a muffler in good working order and in constant operation to prevent excessive or unusual noise and excessive smoke, and no person shall use a muffler cut-out, straight exhaust, gutted muffler, hollywood muffler, by-pass or similar device upon a motor vehicle or motor assisted bicycle.”

Readers Comments (0)