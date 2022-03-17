Tips for March Break hockey players

March 17, 2022 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

March Break offers students and parents a chance to step back from the rigours of a daily schedule and relax a little bit.

For some, a trip away from home can be an annual event, while for others, just relaxing around the house is the break they need.

For hockey players, March Break often means of the final tournaments of the season. Depending on where your team is in the provincial qualifiers, this could mean the final week on the ice this season.

The Ontario Minor Hockey Association is offering tips to hockey players if they will be hitting the road to take part in a tournament.

First off – check, and double check your hockey equipment before you hit the road. You don’t want to spend hours on the road driving to a tournament only to realize that you forgot to pack in important piece of equipment.

Those few minutes will be worth the effort and may save you hours of time or finding yourself unable to play in the game.

You should plan to eat properly when on the road.

It can be tough to eat healthy with every meal when on the road, but planning ahead of time will spare the headache of trying to find nutritious food.

Many hotels offer a mini fridge in the room that have enough room for fruits and other pre-made snacks. You can also bring a cooler with you to keep food fresh.

It’s important to eat the right food that will pack a boost of energy to help you perform your best on the ice.

Use your time wisely.

When you have down time between games, in the hotel, or on the ride to the tournament, you can use the time wisely to complete your schoolwork that needs to be done.

With a week off from school, there aren’t many excuses for returning to class with incomplete work.

Finally – have fun.

The tournament could be one of the last times that your team spends together as a group on the ice.

End the season on a positive note. Always work to achieve your goals and enjoy your time with the team. Quite often it is the pizza parties and mini-stick tournaments that you will remember most fondly.

