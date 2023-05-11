Tilt Skateboard Shop wants to be hub for Caledon skateboarding community

By Zachary Roman

Jesse Fiore has wanted to own his own skateboard shop since he was 13.

Now, 30 years later, he’s made his dreams a reality.

On May 6, a grand opening ceremony was held for Tilt Skateboard Shop in Downtown Bolton. Surrounded by family, friends, Caledon Council, and the Caledon Chamber of Commerce, Fiore cut the ceremonial ribbon just after noon. He said he was nervously excited leading up to the grand opening and that it was great to finally be open.

Fiore said he’s bringing quality skateboard products to Caledon and Peel Region. He’s hoping to not only provide service to experienced skaters, but introduce new people to the sport as well.

“Kids that may not understand skateboarding, or even know about skateboarding, can walk by (the shop) and walk in and they can get excited about it,” said Fiore. “Maybe they’ll fall in love like I did when I was that age.”

Growing up in Toronto, Newmarket, and Richmond Hill, Fiore has been skateboarding since he was 10 years old. Now, he’s been in Bolton for many years and loves the community.

Fiore says he had the name Tilt in mind for his skateboard shop for many years.

“Usually when you’re on a board and you’re doing tricks, you’re kind of tilted in all different ways,” said Fiore. “Tilt, I think it’s a cool, easy, simple name.”

Looking forward to the future, Fiore said he wants to host an annual skateboarding contest in Caledon. He wants to bring together the community for a day of food, music and skating, possibly even bringing in some professional skaters.

“Just make it a huge thing that the community can get excited about every year,” said Fiore. “We’ve never had anything like that… it’ll be something brand new.”

Tilt Skateboard Shop has everything from pro-level decks to quality complete skateboards for beginners. There’s also a variety of apparel like hats, hoodies, t-shirts, shoes, jeans and crewnecks. Tilt offers skateboard repair and setup services and sells each individual part of a skateboard as well. Fiore said whether you’re into skateboarding or just want to learn more, stop by his shop and he’d be happy to chat.

“I’d love to talk to you… I want to meet everybody in the community,” said Fiore.

Ward 6 Councillor Cosimo Napoli spoke on behalf of Mayor Annette Groves and Caledon Council at the grand opening of Tilt.

“Welcome to the Caledon business community,” said Napoli. “We wish you great success as your business continues to grow.”

Tilt Skateboard Shop is located at the Royal Courtyards in Bolton and can be found online at tiltskateboardshop.com.

