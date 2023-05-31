THREE NEW OFFICERS FOR CALEDON

May 31, 2023 · 0 Comments

21 new Provincial Constables have joined Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments in Central Region following a graduation in Orillia today.

The 21 new Provincial Constables, who are part of Class 502, completed their training at the Ontario Police College in Aylmer, and the Ontario Provincial Police Academy in Orillia. Throughout their training, the new officers have demonstrated their dedication and commitment to serving our communities.

The new Provincial Constables have been deployed to the following detachments:

Caledon – 3 officers

Dufferin – 4 officers

Haliburton Highlands – 4 officers

Huntsville – 1 officer

Huronia West – 1 officer

Northumberland – 2 officers

Nottawasaga – 5 officers

Southern Georgian Bay – 1 officer

“Today marks the beginning of a remarkable and rewarding career for the 21 Provincial Constables joining Central Region,” said Chief Superintendent Karl Thomas, Regional Commander, OPP Central Region. “With their diverse backgrounds and experience, these officers bring a wealth of knowledge and perspectives that will greatly contribute to furthering our capacity to deliver exceptional frontline service. A heartfelt congratulations and gratitude to our newest officers for their unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment to serving with pride, professionalism, and honour.”

Adds the OPP: “The OPP is dedicated to ensuring open, accessible, equitable and respectful workplaces, and is committed to reflecting the diverse communities it serves. We encourage applications from anyone committed to a rewarding career in public service.

“The OPP is one of North America’s largest deployed police services with more than 5,500 uniform officers, 2,500 civilian employees and 600 auxiliary members. The OPP provides essential services that ensure the safety and security of the people and visitors to the Province of Ontario. For more information on the OPP hiring process, visit www.opp.ca/careers.”

MULTIPLE CHARGES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP

Members of the Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have laid multiple charges as a result of a traffic stop in the Town of Mono.

“On May 29, 2023, at approximately 1:10 a.m., a Dufferin OPP officer while conducting speed enforcement stopped on Fourth Avenue in Orangeville,” say Police. “The officer was led into a criminal investigation which resulted in multiple criminal charges including drug offences.”

Peter Francis-Simms, 30, from Mississauga, has been charged with:

Driving while under suspension – while suspended under HTA

Have care or control of vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid

Possession of Schedule IV substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Unauthorized possession of weapon – (two counts)

Failure to comply with release order (two counts)

Failure to comply with prohibition order

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville at a future date in June 2023, to answer to the charges.

The charges have not been proven.

“Members of the Dufferin OPP are committed to public safety, delivering proactive and innovative policing in partnership with our communities. Officers value your contribution to building safe communities. If you have information about suspected unlawful activity, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-822-8477 (TIPS) or www.crimestopperssdm.com.”

FATAL COLLISION IN KING

Investigators with the York Regional Police Major Collision Investigation Unit are seeking witnesses following a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a pick-up truck in the Township of King.

“On Monday, May 29, 2023, at approximately 7:55 a.m., York Regional Police were called to a collision on Jane Street between Davis Drive and Lloydtown Aurora Road,” say Police. “Information was received that a motorcycle had been travelling south on Jane Street and collided with a pick-up truck hauling a trailer which had turned left out of a private driveway to proceed north on Jane Street.

“The adult male rider of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The occupants of the pick-up truck were not physically injured.”

Members of the Major Collision Investigation Unit are at the scene.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, and to anyone who may have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision, to please come forward.

Information can be provided to the Major Collision Investigation Unit by calling 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7704. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or by visiting their website at www.1800222tips.com.

GRANDPARENT SCAMS

Investigators with the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit are urging any additional victims to come forward after a 51-year-old Brampton man was charged in connection with a grandparent scam investigation.

“The investigation began in March 2023, after four people reported that they were victims in a grandparent scam,” say Police. “The victims had all received calls requesting money to help a grandchild or relative who was in jail or in legal trouble. After the victims got the money, the suspect attended their location to pick it up. Through the investigation, officers identified the suspect and he has been arrested.

“Investigators believe there are a number of other victims who have not yet reported the incidents. York Regional Police is releasing photos of the accused and urging any additional victims and anyone with information to come forward.”

“We want to thank the bank employees who take the time to help protect elderly victims by being aware of these types of scams and asking some questions. We encourage anyone to contact police if they suspect a crime has occurred.”A list of ongoing scams, as well as tips to avoid becoming a victim, are available at yrp.ca/fraud.To report an incident involving this suspect, please contact Detective Constable Andrew Milliard #1743 of the York Regional Police Financial Crimes Unit at 1-905-830-0303 ext 6612, or by email at 1743@yrp.ca.

If you have been a victim of a fraud and have not lost any money, please contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre online or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

Readers Comments (0)