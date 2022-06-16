The Sun (and Caledon) is Shining!

by SHERALYN ROMAN

Despite my generally sarcastic view of the world you might be surprised to learn I am a generally happy person, with a “glass half full” or even, a “happy to have a glass” kind of attitude.

Perhaps that’s why as I sit here on a sunny morning, with a view of some beautiful flowers, trees and green grass, I’m reminded of all the good things that exist in our little corner of the world. The sun is shining, summer will soon be upon us, and so too is Caledon’s opportunity to shine.

Recently celebrating 200 years, Bolton, the town at the core of Caledon, had its moment in the sun just last weekend. What a beautiful moment it was. A chance to celebrate our history and to reconnect with the nature that frames the downtown core also served as an opportunity for some of our newer residents to learn more about our history.

Bolton’s downtown is undergoing a revitalization, with new restaurants and businesses helping to make it a destination of choice, not a drive by. With the new community hub, the Humber River Centre, (formerly the old firehall) undergoing renovations to serve as a neighbourhood hub with a makerspace, year-round market and to play host to a variety of events and activities, there will soon be even more to enjoy. Until now, if your view of Bolton has been framed by the freight village atmosphere along Highway 50 at Mayfield Rd.

I’d invite you to venture a little farther down the road!

As things open up this summer, almost all of us are desperate to get outside and enjoy all that Caledon has to offer. Thankfully, that’s a lot! Our extensive trailway system criss-crosses Caledon with a number of access points and is perfect for bike riding, walking, running and even horseback. Much of the trail system is considered quite accessible for those with mobility challenges and if you have little ones, even a sturdy stroller will manage the terrain. The trail is 35km long and a portion of it also connects to The Great Trail (formerly the Trans Canada Trail) and in some spots you will find signage indicating points of interest or the history of the trail along the way.

At various locations you’ll also find opportunities to hop off the trail and grab a coffee, a bite to eat or even ice cream or an “adult beverage.” Inglewood, Caledon East and Palgrave – I’m looking at you! Finally, in a great way to explore the trail system and support community, you can help make a difference in the lives of seniors living in Caledon while also enjoying Canada Day! Take advantage of the trailway system and participate in Caledon Community Services Velocity event, a fundraiser supporting seniors in the community to help improve their quality of life, sense of connection, their health and safety too. There are 10, 25, 50 and 100km distances mapped out for riders ensuring something for everyone from families with little ones, to serious cyclists ready “to go the distance” in support of Caledon seniors!

Speaking of grabbing an adult beverage, Caledon’s fame as a “hoppy” place to be is growing. Cider houses and breweries abound, offering a fantastic mix of ciders, both traditional and eclectic, and beers from IPAs to dark beers and everything in-between.

The locations are becoming destinations of choice for both residents and visitors alike as many of them provide great outdoor venues, entertainment, food and even a few games to keep you entertained. You may even find a few chickens wandering around or a view of cows off in the distance. Ride your bike, ride your horse, walk or drive but just make sure you have a designated driver along for the ride!

Caledon Village recently played host to a fair and for those not yet “in the know” is also featuring an outdoor market every Friday this summer featuring local vendors and as the summer progresses, fresh veggies and fruits and more. On Canada Day, if you are not already busy cycling, you’ll find the Canada Day Strawberry Festival is fast approaching and promises to be a fun day for families with free cake at noon, a vendors’ village and more.

Mainstay destinations in Caledon include the Alton Mill, the Forks of the Credit Provincial Park, Belfountain and of course, the Badlands too. The Southfields Village Branch of the Caledon Public Library will soon be celebrating the official opening of its reading garden, “Midnight Madness” returns to Bolton this year as does the tractor pull – a loud but entertaining night. New this year is the Taste of Bolton that will make three appearances this summer. I’m pretty certain I’ve missed many other events but I think you get the idea. Consider visiting the Town of Caledon’s website for all you need to know.

Caledon truly is a beautiful community and while there may be portions of it under threat of extinction due to highway construction – if nothing else this should provide all the motivation you need to get out and enjoy everything our “community of communities” has to offer. Summer comes around just once a year and for many of us it feels like it has been missing for the past two years. That gives us all the more reason to get out and enjoy it THIS year. Even those who are still a little concerned about venturing out should feel reasonably comfortable (perhaps still wearing a mask) knowing that so much of what we’ve shared today will be outside in the fresh air and Caledon countryside.

The sun is shining and so is the best Caledon has to offer. Enjoy!

