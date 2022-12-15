The numbers “don’t lie,” says reader

Current & Past Articles » Letters

In the recent fall fiscal update, the Ontario government is handing out hundreds of millions of dollars in tax giveaways to corporations.

The Financial Accountability Office of Ontario estimates a surplus for this year. That surplus is expected to grow to $8.5 billion by 2027-28, and that’s on top of $44 billion in unallocated contingency funds.

The surplus is a result of Doug Ford shortchanging our public schools. In fact, the Fiscal Accountability Office says public education is being underfunded by $6 billion over six years. And our kids are paying the price.

Don’t believe his spin about the historic investments he’s making. The reality is he’s making historic attempts to privatize public education by making small payments to parents and deep cuts to our public schools.

Our schools need investment and students need smaller classes, more supports for special educational needs, and better access to mental health supports.

When it comes to budgeting, it’s all about priorities and choices. It’s clear Doug Ford is choosing to underfund our public schools.

Joe Hendrix

Bolton



         

