“TARGETED” SHOOTING INVESTIGATION

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are currently investigating a shooting incident.

“On February 6, 2023, shortly after 1:00 a.m., police received information about a shooting that occurred on Peace Court in the Palgrave area of the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “One victim is currently at a Toronto-area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries. Investigators believe this was a targeted incident and that there is no imminent threat to public safety.

“The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), involving members of the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and the OPP Regional Support Team (RST).

Investigators are looking for any potentially relevant dash camera or home surveillance video or photos from around 1:00 a.m. in the area, in which a small black sedan can be seen.”

Anyone with any other information that might assist the investigation should contact the Caledon OPP at 905-584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

CONSPIRACY TO

COMMIT MURDER

Officers from the Caledon OPP have laid charges following a conspiracy to commit murder investigation.

“On January 6, 2023, Caledon OPP received information regarding an alleged conspiracy to commit murder,” say Police. “As a result of the investigation, members of the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit charged Santasia Charles, 25, of Caledon, with the following Criminal Code offences:

Counselling to commit, section 464(a)

Uttering Threats, section 264(1)(a)

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 9, 2023. The charges have not been proven.

The investigation is ongoing by the Caledon Detachment Major Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Caledon OPP at (905) 584-2241 or toll-free at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.peelcrimestroppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers, you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon an arrest.

DRIVER OF STOLEN VEHICLE CHARGED

Officers from the Caledon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have charged a driver of a stolen vehicle with impaired operation.

“On February 4, 2023, at approximately 2 p.m., Caledon OPP responded to a report of a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with a driver slouched over the steering wheel,” say Police. “Officers attended the area of Boston Mills Road near Mississauga Road and began their investigation. The vehicle had been reported stolen. The driver was placed under arrested, and grounds were also formed that their ability to operate a motor vehicle was impaired by drugs.”

As a result, Daniel Fitzpatrick, 36, of Brampton, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – drugs

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Possession of break-in instruments

Possession of a Schedule I substance

Fail to comply with probation order

Failure to comply with release order

The accused was held for a Bail Hearing.

The charges have not been proven.

Impaired driving is dangerous regardless of the source of impairment. Whether a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired. If you suspect a driver to be impaired, report it by calling 9-1-1.

IMPAIRED OPERATION

Officers from the Caledon OPP have charged two drivers involved in two separate collisions in one day with impaired operation.

“On January 29, 2023, at approximately 6:32 a.m., Caledon OPP responded to a vehicle into the ditch on Mississauga Road, near Boston Mills Road, in the Town of Caledon,” say Police. “The investigation led officers to form grounds that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired by alcohol and was subsequently arrested.”

As a result, Ahmed Mohammed, 21, of Brampton, was subsequently charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 16, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

“On the same day, at approximately 8:15 p.m., officers responded to a second vehicle into the ditch on Highway 50, near Hillview Place. Officers formed grounds to arrest the driver for impaired operation as well.”

As a result of the investigation, David Akinsola, 48, of Etobicoke, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on March 2, 2023, to answer to the charge.

The charge has not been proven.

Both vehicles from the two incidents were impounded for a period of seven days and the driver’s licences suspended for 90 days. No injuries were reported.

Drivers are reminded that no amount of alcohol or drugs in your system is safe when driving. If you suspect that someone is driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, it is important to call 9-1-1 to report it.

“On January 26, 2023, at approximately 8:33 p.m., an officer was conducting traffic enforcement in the area of Highway 10 and Charleston Side Road in the Town of Caledon. At that time, a vehicle was observed traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle attempted to flee, and the driver fled on foot. After a short search of the area, the suspect was located and subsequently arrested. Grounds were formed that the driver’s ability to operation a motor vehicle was impaired.

As a result of the investigation, Devan Butler, 21, of Stoney Creek, was charged with:

Flight from peace officer

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Drive motor vehicle – perform stunt – Community Zone

Driving motor vehicle with liquor readily available

Novice driver – B.A.C. above zero

The vehicle was impounded for seven days, and the driver’s licence was suspended for a period of 90 days. The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orangeville on February 23, 2023, to answer to the changes. The charges have not been proven.

Impaired driving and speeding is a deadly combination. The OPP targets speeders, racers/stunt drivers and other aggressive drivers through robust enforcement and public education throughout the year and remains committed to saving lives on roads, waterways, and trails.

VEHICLE THEFT WARNING

The Ontario Provincial Police is warning owners of newer model pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles (SUVs) to be aware that groups of organized criminals are targeting these vehicles in thefts across the province.

“The criminals may scout a neighbourhood days beforehand, recording vehicle identification numbers (VIN), searching for alarm systems, and identifying vehicles to steal. The criminals will then return under the cover of darkness, often committing the thefts during evening and early morning hours.

“The current tools being used are high-tech and can circumvent the existing anti-theft technologies on vehicles in a very short amount of time. Thieves may amplify or copy the frequency of the key fob, which are usually left by the front door, start your vehicle, and drive away.”

By being aware and following a few crime prevention tips, vehicle owners can reduce their chances of becoming a victim:

Report suspicious activity in your neighbourhood;

Park your vehicle in a well-lit area;

Place your keys in a “faraday bag” and do not store them by your front door or in front of windows. This bag will isolate your fob’s signal and prevent its frequency from being copied or amplified;

If you have access to a garage, park your vehicle indoors;

Consider installing a security camera at your residence. This can alert you, often in real time, to suspicious activity occurring on your property;

A steering wheel lock, such as “The Club,” can make your vehicle a less desirable target;

Install a secondary audible alarm. These alarms can alert you or your neighbours to suspicious activity or attempted threats on your property;

Use temporary means to cover the VIN displayed on the front windshield of your vehicle. Do not alter it or modify it;

Store your vehicle ownership, proof of insurance, and any other sensitive documents in your wallet or purse, not your glove box.

