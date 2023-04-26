Tapestry of Art and Music: Headwaters Arts to host fundraising event

April 26, 2023 · 0 Comments

By Zachary Roman

A local non-profit dedicated to supporting local artists is fundraising in a unique way.

On April 19, Headwaters Arts announced it was inviting all Ontario artists to register and “let music be their muse” for a new fundraising event.

Any artist who registers online at headwatersarts.org will receive a free six-by-six inch blank canvas, on which they are asked to create a masterpiece that depicts how music inspires them, then donate it to Headwaters Arts.

The canvases will be displayed as a large mosaic from 1 to 5 p.m. on May 27 at the Alton Mill Arts Centre, where they will all be for sale at the same price with proceeds going towards Headwaters Arts.

This exhibit and sale is called “Tapestry of Art and Music” and will be held in the Annex, the tented outdoor area at the Alton Mill Arts Centre. During the event, there will be a performance from the Achill Choral Society.

“Artists are often deeply connected to music,” says Sue Powell, Marketing lead for Headwaters Arts. “Favourite songs, lyrics, musicians, instruments, scores, compositions of all genres, and concert experiences (all) have a prominent place in artists’ lives, minds and in their creative processes.”

The deadline to register and participate in this fundraiser as an artist is May 14, and artwork can be dropped off at the Alton Mill Arts Centre from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 23 and 24.

Powell said Headwaters Arts’ goal is to be resilient and continue to grow its year-round shows, as well as publish its first-ever members directory. The non-profit also wants to increase its membership and offer new opportunities for local artists.

“We plan to shine a huge light on the immense talent of the artists and share who they are, what they create and why,” said Powell.

